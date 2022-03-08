Dissecting a Fantastic Beast (trailer)

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

After a slight delay due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on 28 February Warner Bros. released a second trailer for the upcoming third movie in the five-film Fantastic Beasts series, Secrets of Dumbledore. Due to be released on 8 April in the UK, Ireland, and Japan, and 15 April in the U.S., this film continues a Harry Potter backstory, which we first hear about on a Chocolate Frog card, of Dumbledore’s victory over Gellert Grindelwald, a dark wizard who threatened to destroy the world before Voldemort decided to have a crack at it too. (We have the same problem in the Muggle world: As soon as one megalomaniac is vanquished, another must be stopped.)

In the Fantastic Beasts series, Albus Dumbledore is a young ginger professor when he saves the world for the first time, not yet the venerable Headmaster he had become when we first met him in Harry Potter’s era, when he helped save it from another megalomaniac wizard. This trailer begins with the older Dumbledore looking into his Pensieve, with a voiceover of him saying, “Memory is everything. Without it, we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance.” This is a quote from Half-Blood Prince and the shot appears to be re-used footage from that film. It isn’t clear if this scene will appear in the film or if it only appears in the trailer.

Dumbledore looking into his Pensieve.

In Fantastic Beasts, magizoologist Newt Scamander is the chosen one to lead the odd assortment of wizards, witches, and Muggle who will help Dumbledore save their worlds. This third film marks what should be the halfway point of their perilous adventure: two films down, two to go. We have been told that “answers will be given” in this instalment, but that will require new questions to set up the remaining films. In the Harry Potter books, we had to wait until Harry’s own trip down various memory lanes in that Pensieve at the end of the final book before we got answers, and we never got them all.

We started in 1920s New York in the first Fantastic Beasts film, then the action shifted to Paris for the second. Rumour had it that the third film would be set in Rio De Janeiro but it appears from the trailers to be set in Europe in the 1930s, during the grim run-up to WWII. Recognisable locations include Hogwarts, where Jacob enjoys a meal in the Great Hall with students, and Hogsmeade village, specifically, the Hogs Head Pub owned by Albus’s brother Aberforth. Some shots in the trailer appear to show Berlin and, possibly, Bhutan. Newt appears to be in a bamboo forest but it is unclear where it is located and why he is there. It could be a magical creature habitat in his case, although that seems unlikely as his sweatiness makes it seem as if he has been running in a tropical climate for awhile. In the Bhutan scene, Grindelwald is announcing his campaign for the annihilation of the Muggle world, apparently after winning some type of election. I expect this is meant to draw a parallel to Hitler coming to power initially via election and false promises. How closely the rise and defeat of Grindelwald will resemble the rise and defeat of the Nazis remains to be seen. The Muggle world was at war with itself during the same time frame that Grindelwald was trying to destroy it, not coincidentally. Is the whole series a metaphor for WWII? How will the two wars intersect in the films? How much time has passed since Queenie and Credence joined the dark side? Has Jacob been back in New York City baking for years, trying to forget his ill-fated magical romance? We know it has been enough time for Credence to grow out his hair, but nothing more specific than that.

Is this a family feud?

But before we mine into the details for what the new trailer might reveal about the plot, let’s focus on the Erumpent in the room: Where the hell is Tina? Unlike with Jacob and Queenie, for whom the fate of their romance is unknown, we know that Newt and Tina end up together because Luna marries their grandson. That takes away a certain amount of dramatic tension that would normally play out as we watch a relationship between characters blossom onscreen, but we also know that Dumbledore beats Grindelwald in the end and the twists and turns of Grindelwald’s rise and fall still provide plenty of edge-of-your-seat tension. My guess is that Rowling decided against the usual boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy and girl get back together trope as too familiar and cliched. If the ensemble cast of saviours included Tina, the focus would be mainly on their interactions (at least mine would be drawn in that direction), and their decisions in dangerous moments would be influenced by concern for each other’s safety. Of course, Newt would be concerned about his brother’s and Jacob’s and Bunty’s and everyone else’s safety, but there is a unique intimacy and tension when couples confront danger to one another in films. If there were misunderstandings and rows, it would threaten their mission. If they were just gooey in love, there would be that loss of dramatic tension. Perhaps Tina is doing valuable intelligence work across the pond, preventing Grindelwald from gathering followers in the Americas. Perhaps she is busy trying on her own to extract her sister from Grindelwald’s side or tracking Credence, about whom she has cared in the past and tried to save. Or perhaps she has risen to a higher level in the Auror office and cannot be spared from her work there.



Another obvious question is how Jacob is able to use the wand he is given by Dumbledore via Newt. My guess is that the wand has been somehow pre-loaded by Dumbledore with useful spells that will erupt when Jacob asks for them. Since he knows neither wand movements nor spell names, this would require some teaching by Newt, but it is clear from the second trailer that this wand performs some magic, so its purpose is not simply for Jacob to hold it threateningly when he is confronted with enemies so they believe he is a wizard who could curse them.

Getting into the weeds now, we see Theseus Scamander, Newt’s brother, comment that the motley crew assembled to thwart Grindelwald do not seem destined for success. He and Newt need to get past what appear to be a family of giant scorpions (we know they are not Blast-Ended Skrewts because Hagrid has not bred those yet). They seem to be doing okay at first, with Newt showing Theseus how to wiggle in a placating way that is reminiscent of his courtship of the Erumpent in Central Park. But then we see Theseus falling with what appears to be one of the creatures. Did it get him or are they both falling, like Gandalf and the Balrog?

We get several glimpses of the vial of blood that forms the blood pact Dumbledore made with Grindelwald when he was young and foolish. Since we know he duels Grindelwald for the Elder Wand and wins, we can assume that part of the plot involves how to get out of this pact. Perhaps Newt and Co. have been sent on a quest for magical ingredients for a potion that will break it?

The phial representing the blood pact.

Where does the spinning cylinder in the Room of Requirement that appears to be a Portkey take them? What do the elaborate gold leaf marking on it signify? Are they pursuing ancient magic useful to their purpose?

What is this thing?

What is your biggest takeaway from this trailer? What questions do you have?