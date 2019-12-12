J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne Attend Lumos / HBO Documentary Premiere
Dec 12, 2019

Posted by: Emma Pocock

J.K. Rowling sightings are scarce these days, but as a renowned philanthropist, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen Rowling almost exclusively at charity events this year — and yesterday’s Lumos / HBO red carpet was another on the list!

The premiere for movie documentary, Finding The Way Home, narrated by Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne. The HBO documentary is based on the harmful institutionalisation of children globally, and is inspired by the work of Lumos to end this practice.

Eddie Redmayne and J.K. Rowling both walked the red carpet, which certainly got the attention of fans!

The documentary premieres in the U.S. on HBO on December 18th at 9pm:

Watch the full trailer for Finding The Way Home below, highlighting 6 stories:

Leaky will be at the Ripple of Hope awards red carpet tonight, December 12th, where J.K. Rowling is an honouree for her work promoting efforts in the global human rights movement as a philanthropist and Founder of Lumos, and will be in attendance. Jessica Williams (Professor Eulalie Hicks in Fantastic Beasts, and friend of Rowling) will also be in attendance. Look out for our coverage!





