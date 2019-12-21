Last Minute Gift Ideas For ‘Harry Potter’ Fans!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

If you’re planning on doing some last-minute Holiday gift shopping, we’ve got you covered. From DIY presents and gifts supporting fan creators (or gift cards, if you’re needing something fast!), there are endless possibilities for Potter fans this Holiday season!

1) DIY gifts

If you’re low on time or want to make a more personal gift, DIY presents are the way to go! From crochet and knitting projects to painting, paper craft, and writing — there are endless possibilities for Potter fans to get creative this festive season. Take a look at our craft section and our (very new) Pinterest account, theleakycauldronorg. We also recommend Lauren Fairweather’s YouTube channel – she regularly does brilliant craft videos!

Another easy idea is to compile some great fanfiction into a collection online (this could be links to your favourites), or a custom wrock album with all your favourites.

If you’re looking to celebrate this Holiday season wizarding style, you can also host a Potter party! Take a look at our suggestions here.

2) Fan-made gifts

We LOVE fan-made gifts and highly recommend scouring Etsy, supporting our resident artist Sydney Dean, fan project Wizards In Space magazine, buying merch from The Harry Potter Alliance or basically anything Harry Potter related from DFTBA records (which also includes merch from Harry and the Potters, Lauren Fairweather, Potterless, and more). You can even support Mischief Management’s selection of Harry Potter related merch. There are endless possibilities to support fan creators and those in the fan community this festive season!

Delivery isn’t guaranteed now, but you can always get a DFTBA gift card or Etsy gift card, or even LeakyCon tickets, if you’re feeling generous!

3) Wizarding World Merch

We were gifted a collection of Wizarding World items by Warner Bros., showcasing a few bits of Wizarding World merch out there! Take a look at the haul below:

Included in the haul were the following items:

– LEGO Hogwarts Clocktower and LEGO Knight Bus

– Invisibility Cloak by WOW! Stuff

– Pictopia by Ravensburger

– Harry Potter Dobble

– Real Talking Sorting Hat by YuMe Toys

– Hornby Hogwarts Express Train Set

– Mattel Yule Ball Harry Potter Doll

– Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey

– Harry Potter Training Wand

The Real Talking Sorting Hat released last year, and it would be a fun addition to any Potter party!

LEGO is fun for any ages, and we had fun making up the Clocktower set – it’s

One of the coolest items in the haul was this Hornby Hogwarts Express Train Set – it would look great under a Christmas tree (or ideally around a model of Hogwarts)!

This Wizarding World Pictopia includes Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them questions, and combines 1000 questions total on film scenes, testing your attention to detail! It’s actually pretty difficult, and the board game itself is beautiful – it’s a really well created game, and great for Potter parties, too – seeing as it’s okay for 2-6 players!

When we heard Mattel would be making Harry Potter dolls, we were suitably impressed, and this Yule Ball Harry Potter comes complete with lightning scar! The full collection includes Yule Ball Ron and Hermione, Albus Dumbledore, Ginny, Quidditch Harry, Triwizard Tournament Harry, and much more. Find the collection here.

Dobble is a fun quick-fire party game, pretty much like a competitive ‘spot the difference’. Add Harry Potter in the mix and it’s instantly even better!

We previously spoke about our love of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey – it’s a great addition to the play, giving a thorough look at the process of creating an outstanding, award-winning production.

The Wizard Training Wand is an affordable and interactive alternative to a traditional official Warner Bros. wand, and great for kids who want a wand that “does something”! With 11 spells for users to master, this toy wand is super fun, and comes as either Harry Potter’s Wand, Albus Dumbledore’s Wand (i.e. The Elder Wand), Lord Voldemort’s Wand, and Hermione’s Wand (Walmart Exclusive).

We hope you’ll share your DIY projects with us if you use some of our craft projects or follow a Lauren Fairweather tutorial – we’d love to see them. Wishing you a very happy holiday season from all at Leaky!