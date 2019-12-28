Vote For Your 2019 Favorites in The Golden Cauldron Awards!
Dec 28, 2019

Posted by: Emma Pocock

What were your highlights of 2019? The Leaky Cauldron are beginning a new annual tradition to celebrate the best moments of each year, and we’d love for you to cast your vote…

The Golden Cauldron awards will celebrate the best in the wizarding world and beyond, from Best Screen Projects to Best Fan Content, and even Best Harry Potter Book and Best Wizarding World Film, we’re calling upon fans to share the people and moments that made their 2019 brighter.

2020 marks Leaky’s 20th birthday (July 5th), so you may also notice that The Golden Cauldron awards have a new, shiny look about them — expect more like this in future as Leaky celebrates 20 years with an all-new design. We can’t wait to show you!

So far we’ve had some great responses, and fans are hugely diverse in their opinions on each category. We’re throwing in a few honorary mentions to some causes and people who also deserve a shoutout, and we’ll be announcing results in the New Year (around January 6th).

Finding Hogwarts
