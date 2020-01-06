Golden Globe Wins for Producer David Heyman, ‘1917’ and ‘Chernobyl’!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Harry Potter alums were well represented at the Golden Globes Awards last night with prestigious nominations across multiple categories, but the big wins went to producer David Heyman’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, 1917, which featured Harry Potter and the Cursed Child lead Jamie Parker, and HBO mini-series Chernobyl, starring Adrian Rawlins, known for his portrayal of Harry’s late father, James, in the role of Nikolai Fomin.

It was a night to sit on the edge of one’s seat–from Ricky Gervais’ scorching monologue to scores of tight races, there were surprises, shut outs and dramatic speeches.

Zoe Kravtiz, who mesmerized Fantastic Beasts fans as Leta Lestrange, attended the ceremony, enchanting viewers in a black-and-white polka dot ensemble.

Kravtiz presented the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, in which her wizarding world counterpart Bellatrix Lestrange, otherwise known as Helena Bonham Carter, was nominated for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Though Bonham Carter did not take away the top prize, Olivia Coleman did win the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama award for her portrayal of her royal sister, Queen Elizabeth.

The big wins of the night, as far as the wizarding world goes, went to David Heyman, producer of all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. His film Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, directed by the legendary Quentin Tarantino, won both the Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy honors.

Heyman himself accepted the award Best Motion Picture award!

Brad Pitt also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood and mentioned Heyman directly in his acceptance speech.

Another top win went to 1917, directed by the renowned Sam Mendes, for Best Motion Picture-Drama. The film faced strong competition from The Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes; however, its innovative style and historic subject matter made it a fighting contender.

In a recent theater round-up, Leaky reported that the film appears to hold a single unbroken shot, unfold the story in real time, maintaining continuity and immersion over its 1 hour and 50 minute run.

According to Movizark, Sam Mendes explained:

“It was fundamentally an emotional choice. I wanted to travel every step with these men—to breathe every breath with them. It needed to be visceral and immersive. What they are asked to do is almost impossibly difficult. The way the movie is made is designed to bring you as close as possible to that experience.”

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter, Cursed Child), who starred as Lieutenant Richards alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, did not attend, but Mendes accepted the award backed by a crowd of supporters from the film.

The final win of note went to Chernobyl for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The HBO series featured Adrian Rawlins (James Potter) and Ralph Ineson (Amycus Carrow). Series star Jared Harris accepted the award.

Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press, it was a magical night for many. Now awards season watchers turn their attention to the Oscars, which will be held Feb, 9, 2020, with the red carpet event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be revealed on Jan. 13, 2020, and Leaky will cover all those details as they are announced.

Wands crossed that the wizarding world producers, composers, crew, actors and actresses represented at the Globes will be similarly recognized by the academy!