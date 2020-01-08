Pre-Order Your Signed Copy of MinaLima’s Illustrated ‘Pinocchio’ Now!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Eduardo Lima and Miraphora Mina, the incomparable creative design team behind House of MinaLima, have a knack for making magic real, and their latest project brings to life a new illustrated edition of the beloved children’s book The Adventures of Pinocchio.

They brought their exceptional creative talents to the graphic designs featured in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series, and now the story of a wooden puppet who magically becomes a real boy is re-imagined as the newest entry in their illustrated classics collection.

The “lavishly illustrated” full-color deluxe edition features interactive elements and enchanting stylized artwork. The 288-page book, written by Italian author Carlo Collodi, will be released April 14, 2020–but is now available for pre-order!

According to the official MinaLima website, this exclusive pre-order includes a book plate personally signed by Miraphora and Eduardo. Listed at £25, it would be a lovely addition to the collection of book lovers everywhere.

Pre-order your signed copy of Pinocchio here!

To make the first Monday of the year (and decade!) a little easier, we have something for you! Our beautifully illustrated edition of #Pinocchio, signed by Mira and Eduardo, is now available for pre-order from the #MinaLima website (https://t.co/PzxzuMROSr) and #HouseofMinaLima! pic.twitter.com/envNasr9VR — MinaLima (@minalima) January 6, 2020

And if you’re interested in making it a set, MinaLima’s illustrated classics collection includes Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and The Secret Garden.

To order copies of these brilliant special editions, follow the links below:

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass (Signed Copy) £25 – Order Here

Beauty and the Beast (Signed Copy) £20 – Order Here

The Jungle Book (Signed Copy) £20 – Order Here

The Little Mermaid and Other Fairy Tales (Signed Copy) £20 – Order Here

Peter Pan (Signed Copy) £20 – Order Here

The Secret Garden (Signed Copy) £25 – Order Here

As of Feb. 1, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass will also be available in German!

Some news for our #German– speaking friends: Alice im Wunderland & Alice Hinter den Spiegeln will be published next month on 1st February! The book joins five other titles from our #MinaLimaClassics series and will be available from all good book stores in #Germany! #MinaLima pic.twitter.com/sSdh3gZuYW — MinaLima (@minalima) January 8, 2020

Happy reading Potter fans, and don’t forget to shop the wizarding world while you’re there. You’ll find scores of gorgeous prints, Hogwarts exercise books, journals, note cards and other one-of-a-kind collectibles inspired by J.K. Rowling’s epic book series such as a map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, film replica or personalized Hogwarts acceptance letters and much more!