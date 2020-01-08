Spellbinding Exhibit & Documentary Based on ‘Fantastic Beasts’ & The Natural World Coming in 2020!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

In Spring 2020, Warner Bros. will work with the Natural History Museum, BBC, Bloomsbury and Pottermore Publishing to create a new exhibition, documentary and written material based on the magic of Fantastic Beasts.

These new experiences will offer a close look at some of the real-life inspirations behind magical creatures in the wizarding world, muggle explorers just like Newt Scamander, and some of the legends and myths linked to the magical creatures we’ve grown to love!

BBC One will create a new documentary, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History (w/t). The documentary will be narrated by UK Harry Potter audiobook reader, Stephen Fry, and will explore the origins and myths behind the magical creatures from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, and explore the connections to “muggle” creatures in the natural world.

The Natural History Museum in London will also host a new exhibition in Spring 2020, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature. The exhibition will celebrate real-world explorers who, like Newt, help us understand the natural world.

‘It is my fondest hope that a new generation of witches and wizards will find in its pages fresh reason to love and protect the incredible beasts with whom we share magic.’- Newt Scamander, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Find out more here. Tickets are free for Members and Patrons of the museum, and go on general sale January 16th. Those signed up to the museum’s mailing list will be able to access priority booking.

The Express Informer says that Wizarding world specimens “will include an Erumpent horn from the Harry Potter films, and the dragon skull from Professor Lupin’s classroom”, as well as “a giant oarfish, the world’s longest bony fish, which is thought to be the inspiration for mythical sea serpents, will feature from the real world”.

The exhibition will feature in the new documentary, which the BBC says will “dive deep” into the secrets and truths of fantastic beasts:

“Offering exclusive access behind the scenes at both the Natural History Museum and Warner Bros. Studios, the documentary will dive deep into the bewitching secrets, marvellous wonders and surprising truths behind a host of fantastic beasts, both real and imagined.

Footage from the BBC Natural History Unit’s extensive treasure trove of archive content, alongside spellbinding scenes from the Fantastic Beasts films will show how closely real world animals, mythological creatures and wizarding world beasts are intertwined.”

Stephen Fry said on the opportunity to present the documentary:

“I could not be more delighted to be a part of this magnificent opportunity for us Muggles to show the wizarding world that the fantastic beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs.

“Joining forces with the combined powers of the fabulous BBC, its legendary Natural History Unit and the magical Natural History Museum we hope to be able to bring you closer than you’ve ever been to some of the most spectacular and extraordinary creatures ever seen.”

Bloomsbury, the original publisher of the Harry Potter books will also work with the Natural History Museum to create a written collection to compliment the exhibition (much like the History of Magic books, we imagine). Pottermore Publishing will also work on digital and audiobook versions, according to WizardingWorld.com.

Look out for more news to come on this in future!