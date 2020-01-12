UK Residents: Apply to Become a Theme Park Tester and Visit Magical Universal Orlando Resort!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

UK travel agency Ocean Florida is looking for a social media savvy applicant to be a theme park tester for three weeks in sunny Florida! The selected individual will tour and evaluate some of the most exciting theme parks in the world, including Universal Orlando Resort and its Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks.

The successful applicant will serve as Ocean Florida’s professional tester, rating parks on overall experience, quality and variety of food and drink, souvenirs and brand merchandise, suitability for families and couples, thrill factor for rides, shows and displays, parades and photo ops.

Individuals should be available for three weeks in April or May and prepared to keep a daily video diary with superior video and photo content, manage personal social media such as Instagram and, possibly, contribute to Ocean Florida’s official accounts.

To qualify, you must be a UK resident over the age of 18 and complete the online application here. A shortlist of applicants will be compiled after the first stage closes Jan. 31. Stage two of the selection process will require a video application. At stage three, applicants will participate in phone interviews, and those making it to the final stage will undergo one-on-one interviews with the agency.

The lucky candidate will receive a salary of £3,000 and have the option to bring a partner, friend or family member along. Ocean Florida will provide travel expenses, accommodations, a daily allowance for specified activities, fast passes and photo passes, a Go Pro camera and a Fitbit!

Imagine being paid to evaluate the dazzling Hogwarts Nighttime Lights show? Or Hogsmeade’s Butterbeer (regular, frozen and hot!), the Three Broomstick’s fare and Florean Fortescue’s ice creams? Or Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hogwarts Forbidden Journey and the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure rides!? Pure magic.

In addition to testing Universal Orlando Resort’s Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and City Walk, applicants would be tasked with evaluating Disney World and SeaWorld theme parks, as well as Gatorland, Wild Florida and Wonderworks.

To make sure you meet the stated criteria, read through Ocean Florida’s terms and conditions, and apply to be a theme park tester here!