Theater Round-Up: Daniel Radcliffe Promotes ‘Endgame’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ and Reunites With ‘Harry Potter’ Costar!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

This week’s theater round-up covers both sides of the pond and both coasts of the continental U.S., and from Daniel Radcliffe’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote his upcoming play Endgame to recording-breaking news for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, wizarding alums continue to dominate the industry.

Uncle Vanya, starring Ciaran Hinds and Toby Jones, began rehearsals, Victoria Yeates was cast in The Dog Walker, Jack Thorne was tapped to pen the screenplay for feature film Séance on a Wet Afternoon and NYC Broadway Week announced its annual discount ticket promotion.

Read on for more details!

Daniel Radcliffe Discusses Endgame on The Graham Norton Show

Daniel Radcliffe began rehearsals for Samuel Beckett’s comedy Endgame on Dec. 16 and recently sat down with costar Alan Cummings on The Graham Norton Show to discuss the production which opens Feb. 1. Cummings plays the part of Hamm, while Radcliffe plays Clov.

Leaky reported that the play is described as follows:

“In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm’s ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.”

Now a stage veteran in his own right, Radcliffe is no stranger to comedy and was highly amused when Norton resurrected a fan-favorite gag portraying Radcliffe as a real life time traveler. Watch the hilarious video below!

Radcliffe also reunited with Harry Potter costar Miriam Margolyes (Professor Sprout). They reminisced fondly about the 20th anniversary of filming the series, and Cummings got Radcliffe to share a hilarious story about being misidentified as a homeless person in New York City. Enjoy.

Endgame, directed by Richard Jones, runs through March 28, 2020. Book tickets here!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Breaks Records in New York and San Francisco

As the 2019 year closed, Broadway World announced that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke records on both U.S. coasts, continuing its magical run.

The New York production brought in $2,049,310 for the week of Dec. 29, making it the best-selling straight play in the history of Broadway with a total gross of $163,017,626 since its opening.

Likewise, the newly-opened San Francisco production had the highest-grossing week for a San Francisco play. The week closing Dec. 29 grossed $2,096,686, proving the spell cast by Harry Potter has lost none of its power!

You can purchase tickets to both of these enchanting productions here.

In other news from Cursed Child Broadway, the New York production will host its first autism-friendly performance on March 1! Harry Potter truly is a light in the darkness–and a welcoming home–for fans far and wide.

We are very excited to announce #CursedChildNYC‘s first Autism-Friendly performance hosted by @TDF will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tickets go on sale at 12pm EST only at https://t.co/wPFQtWlNsg pic.twitter.com/giQ34lcahO — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) January 8, 2020

First Look Photos of Uncle Vanya Rehearsals

Rehearsals have begun for Uncle Vanya, the new adaptation from Conor McPherson. Directed by Ian Rickson and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the play stars Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) and Harry Potter alums Ciaran Hinds (Aberforth Dumbledore) and Toby Jones (Dobby).

Broadway World described the play as follows:

“In the heat of summer, Sonya (Aimee Lou Wood) and her Uncle Vanya (Toby Jones) while away their days on a crumbling estate deep in the countryside, visited occasionally only by the local doctor Astrov (Richard Armitage). “However, when Sonya’s father Professor Serebryakov (Ciarán Hinds) suddenly returns with his restless, alluring, new wife Yelena (Rosalind Eleazar) declaring his intention to sell the house, the polite facades crumble and long repressed feelings start to emerge with devastating consequences.”

Sonia Friedman Productions released an inside look at rehearsals showing the actors hard at work!

Uncle Vanya opens Thursday, Jan. 23 and is scheduled to run for 16 weeks at the Harold Pinter Theatre. View the full gallery of rehearsal photos at Broadway World here.

NYC Broadway Week: 2 for 1 Tickets

Last week discounted tickets went on sale for many of the most popular shows on Broadway. The annual NYC Broadway Week is offering a special 2-for-1 deal on tickets for performances from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9.

Silive.com reported that the productions available for the discounted promotion are: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Aladdin,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Frozen,” “Girl From the North Country,” “Grand Horizons,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Inheritance,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “My Name is Lucy Barton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “A Soldier’s Play,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “West Side Story” and “Wicked.”

Tickets can be purchased at NYCgo.com and Ticketmaster. Theater-goers interested in tickets should sign up for an email alert through NYCgo.com, and be aware there is a two-ticket minimum. Fans can purchase upgraded tickets for select seats at the half-price discount, plus $20 per ticket.

This could be a great opportunity to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and other Sonia Friedman Productions while the promotion lasts!

Victoria Yeates to Star in The Dog Walker

Victoria Yeates (Bunty, Fantastic Beasts) will star in The Dog Walker, a “heartwarming comedy about loneliness and friendship in the big city.” The play by Paul Minx is described as a production “as moving as it is funny, as optimistic as it is poignant, proving that hope springs in the most unlikely situations.”

According to Broadway World, Yeates will play opposite Andrew Dennis, also known for performances in Hotel Cerise and One Man Two Guvnors.

The Dog Walker premieres at Jermyn Street Theatre’s in February.

Jack Thorne Tapped to Write Séance on a Wet Afternoon

Jack Thorne, writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will rejoin director Harry Bradbeer, his collaborator on Enola Holmes, for the upcoming Seance on a Wet Afternoon.

The film will be adapted from the 1961 novel by Mark McShane, and The Hollywood Reporter gives the following synopsis:

“The story will follow a medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities. When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realizes the plan threatens to consume them both.”

The novel was previously adapted in 1964. Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley starred in the film and garnered BAFTA nominations. No casting or production information has been announced for the latest adaptation, but Leaky will report those details as they are released.