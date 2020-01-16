Academy Award Nominations For Wizarding World Cast & Creative: John Williams, Alexandre Desplat, ‘Little Women’ & More!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Academy Award nominees were announced this week, and there are plenty of awards on the line for productions featuring the talent of Wizarding World cast and creative!

Relevant productions to Wizarding World fans taking centre stage were Little Women, 1917 and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, followed by Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with a few nominations also for Judy and The Lighthouse:

Emma Watson, Alexandre Desplat: Little Women

Little Women was a sure award season contender, and although Emma Watson herself did not receive a nomination, Deathly Hallows composer, Alexandre Desplat, was nominated for yet another Academy Award for Music (Original Score), for his work on Little Women!

The production also received nominations for Best Picture (Amy Pascal (Producer)) and Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran). Watson’s co-star, Saoirse Ronan, was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role, and Florence Pugh for Actress in a Supporting Role, and finally, Greta Gerwig received a nomination for Writing (Adapted Screenplay). That’s six nominations in total!

Jamie Parker: 1917

Jamie Parker stars in 1917, another film that made its way safely into awards season. Parker was not nominated, however, the production received nominations for Best Picture (Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers), Cinematography (Roger Deakins), Directing (Sam Mendes), Makeup and Hairstyling (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole), Music (Original Score) – Thomas Newman, Production Design (Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales), Sound Editing (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate), Sound Mixing (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson), Visual Effects (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy), and finally Writing (Original Screenplay) – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

A whopping ten nominations!

David Heyman: Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

David Heyman co-produced on Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and it swept the board for nominations!

Along with being nominated for Best Picture (David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers), Leonardo DiCaprio received a nomination for Actor in a Leading Role, and Brad Pitt was nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role. The film also received nominations for Cinematography (Robert Richardson), Costume Design (Arianne Phillps), Directing (Quentin Tarantino), Production Design (Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh), Sound editing (Wylie Stateman), Sound Mixing (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano) and Writing (Original Screenplay) – Quentin Tarantino.

That’s a total of ten nominations!

David Heyman – Marriage Story

David Heyman’s been busy recently, as he also co-produced on Marriage Story, which also performed well in nominations at the Academy Awards. Along with Best Picture (David Heyman and Noah Baumbach), Adam Driver was nominated for Actor in a Leading Role, Scarlett Johansson received a nomination for Actress in a Leading Role, and Laura Dern was given a nod for Actress in a Supporting Role. The film was also nominated for Music (Original Score) – Randy Newman, and Writing (Original Screenplay) – Noah Baumbach.

Jany Temime, Michael Gambon: Judy

Though Michael Gambon and Harry Potter costume designer, Jany Temime, didn’t receive nominations for Judy, Renée Zellweger was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role, and the production also received a nomination for Makeup and Hairstyling (Jeremy Woodhead). Read our recent interview with Temime after her BAFTA nomination here.

Robert Pattinson: The Lighthouse

Robert Pattinson didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination, however, The Lighthouse did receive a nomination for Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke)!

John Williams, Domnhall Gleeson, Shirley Henderson – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the last in the main franchise with a score composed by John Williams, and it’s fitting that the Academy chose to nominate the film for Music (Original Score). Congratulations to John Williams!

The film was also nominated for Sound editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

That’s all for Wizarding World related Academy Award nominations! Check back when winners are announced on Sunday February 9th, at the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Read the full list of nominees here.