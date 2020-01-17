Accio ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ at BroadwayCon!
82433777_1420022394832679_3327975922069405696_o

Jan 17, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Broadway, Conventions, Fan Events, Fans, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, News, Theater

BroadwayCon, a New York City based convention brought to you by the same team behind LeakyCon, will host a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child spotlight panel with the actors currently on Broadway at the event next weekend!

The panel, which will begin at 10am on Saturday January 25th 2020 on the BroadwayCon MainStage, will feature Diane Davis (Ginny Weasley), Bubba Weiler (Scorpius Malfoy), James Snyder (Harry Potter), Jonno Roberts (Draco Malfoy), Nicholas Podany (Albus Severus Potter), Matt Mueller (Ron Weasley), Nadia Brown (Rose Granger Weasley) and Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger).

The panel will be moderated by our very own Melissa Anelli, CEO and Founder at Mischief Management.

Tickets are still available for BroadwayCon, which takes place at the New York Hilton Midtown from January 24th – 26th, and will showcase Broadway’s news and most exciting shows, and will feature panels, meet-ups, performances, workshops, autograph and photograph sessions and marketplace magic for Broadway fans. Spotlight panels include BeetleJuice The Musical, Six, Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, and much more. Take a look at the full line-up so far here.

Tickets can be purchased on the official BroadwayCon website. Leaky will be there to report on the Cursed Child panel and any Cursed Child merch in the marketplace, so let us know if you’ll be there too – we hope to see some great Cursed Child cosplay over the weekend! What question would you ask the Cursed Child on Broadway cast, if you had the chance?





