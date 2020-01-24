House Pride Nights Are Coming to ‘Cursed Child’ Broadway!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

It’s no secret that Harry Potter fans love to celebrate their house pride–and now they can do so while attending Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway! For four consecutive weeks beginning in mid-February, the Lyric Theatre will host showings that honor the four houses instantly popularized by J.K. Rowling’s epic book series: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

As fans well know, each house exemplifies particular characteristics, all commendable in their own way. Gryffindors tend to be brave, daring and chivalrous. Well-known Gryffindors abound–from Harry Potter to Hermione Granger, the Weasleys and Minerva McGonagall–and many favorites hail from this house.

Slytherins are known for their cunning, ambition and determination, all good qualities when well applied. Of course, when misapplied, a wizard can go very, very bad, and there are no shortage of Potter villains sporting the silver and green. But, Cursed Child sets out to change preconceptions about the house, following the newly-sorted Slytherins Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy through their years at Hogwarts.

Ravenclaws are wise, creative and witty, and Luna Lovegood goes a long way to breaking the stereotypical mold of the studious student, showing that witches and wizards from this house are capable of much more than sticking their noses in their books. She’s not only clever but also forthright, compassionate, loyal and brave.

Hufflepuffs are probably the least understood of the houses, though their qualities are both desirable and important. The worthy members are just, loyal and unafraid of toil, and Cedric Diggory, Nymphadora Tonks and Newt Scamander display the strength and heart of this noble house.

Each house has something to be proud of, and it would be the experience of a lifetime to view the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child production in the company of fellow Hogwarts alums.

According to Broadway World, these special nights will take place on the following dates:

Hufflepuffs–Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14

Slytherins–Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21

Gryffindors–Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28

Ravenclaws–Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6

And as a part of these magical celebrations, the first 100 audience members to queue up each Thursday will gain early entry to the theater. At 5:45 p.m., the portal will open to the theater bars and gift shop, and audience members will also enjoy competing in Harry Potter trivia with special cast appearances!

While access to these enchanted experiences are limited, all audience members will receive a house-themed souvenir pin and have the opportunity to enter the house pride costume contest.

So, clear your calendars, and book your tickets–House Pride nights are coming to Broadway, and you won’t want to miss it!