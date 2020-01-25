MinaLima Releases Two New Prints in Honor of Miraphora Mina’s Birthday!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

The House of MinaLima released two new prints in honor of Miraphora Mina’s birthday today: a print of Arthur Weasley’s broom and a print of the Triwizard Tournament Golden Egg!

Miraphora Mina is one half of the creative design team behind the wizarding world signs, posters, Daily Prophet spreads, Quibbler papers–and more!–featured in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Their unique stylized take on the print media of J.K. Rowling’s world has brought the magical story to life, and these latest additions to their special for-sale collection are no exception.

MinaLima teased the releases in the days leading up to her birthday, telling fans to “watch this space!”

The teaser was characterized by a curious mechanical sound, like gears turning or a vault unlocking. The brief animation ended with the complete unfurling of a three-petaled object, and keen fans may have already suspected a connection to the Golden Egg.

Finally, images of the two new prints appeared on social media, and the details are stunning!

Arthur Weasley’s broom featured a sturdy seat, silver stirrups and a blue, teal and orange tartan bag for storage. The broom’s handle sports a delicate curve and looks to make for comfortable navigation and speedy flying.

The Golden Egg appears buffed to a high sheen which doesn’t mask the enchanted engravings on its exterior and interior. The shell of the egg is marked with a rough-hewn representation of the Hogwarts castle, while the interior looks to be etched with words–perhaps the language of the Merpeople.

The gorgeous prints are both now available at House of MinaLima. The print of Arthur Weasley’s broomstick is £99 for the Premium Finish and £39 for the Standard Finish. The two editions of the Golden Egg print are available for the same prices.

And the celebration didn’t end there! The creative team at MinaLima surprised her with a Marauder’s Map cake–utter perfection for the creator of the Marauder’s Map.

It looks almost too good to eat–but not quite!

Now with Miraphora’s birthday celebration coming to a close, peruse the MinaLima site and enjoy the exquisite craftsmanship displayed there. The new prints would be a wonderful addition to any collection, and there are scores more wizarding world scenes, characters, quotes and film art to choose from–whether you fancy a print, journal, notecard, writing set or other memorabilia.

Happy Birthday, Mira, from Potter fans everywhere. Thank you for making this world so much more magical!