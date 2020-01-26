Robert Galbraith finishes fifth Strike novel

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

J.K. Rowling has just tweeted that her alter ego, Robert Galbraith, has finished the fifth Cormoran Strike novel. In December, at the Hope Awards Gala in NY, she said, “I’m currently just a few pages away from completing J.K.’s thirteenth and Robert’s fifth novel, and if I hadn’t come to New York to accept this award I would’ve finished it this week!” Today she tweeted:

This is good news for fans of the series, especially those of us eager to hear more about Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott’s obvious affection for one another. The first three Strike novels were published in quick succession, then we had to wait three years for the forth whilst Rowling was distracted by other projects. Of course, we greet those other projects eagerly, which include the Fantastic Beasts films, so we don’t want her distracted from Potter by Strike. We just want it all. That’s reasonable, right, LOL? In any case, we are thrilled to hear the as-yet-untitled fifth novel is finished and we eagerly await news of its release date. Will it be released in 2020? We won’t have the next instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series this year, so Strike would be a great distraction whilst we wait for Newt’s next adventure.

Follow Leaky to be the first to hear as soon as we have more information on title and release date.