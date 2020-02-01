Hero Collector Announce Wizarding World Knitting Sets!

Hero Collector, creators of fandom collectibles, have just announced a Wizarding World inspired collection of knitting kits, allowing fans of the Harry Potter series to create their own magical creations!

Every fan has dreamed of knitting their own House scarf, and Hero Collector’s sets will help this become a reality! The sets come with materials, patterns and instructions, so you won’t be left feeling like a Grindylow out of water.

The collection will release later this year, in Q3, initially launching with five kits:

Hogwarts Express Draught Excluder: This kit contains everything you need to make a Hogwarts Express inspired door insulator. Finished item measures approx. 61cm long.

House Scarves: Show your house pride by knitting your own Hogwarts house scarf. Do you belong to Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin? Finished item measures at least 160 cm.

House Slouch Socks and Mittens: Need something more to keep you warm this winter? These house pride socks and mittens will do the trick! Or perhaps you have a house-elf that would be all too happy to receive them…

House Reversible Backpacks: Complete your house pride collection by creating a “magical” reversible backpack, perfect for carrying all your items to school (cauldrons excluded).

Teapot and Egg Cosies: For all the Mrs Weasley’s out there, you can now show your love for the Wizarding World by knitting these teapot and egg cosies.Fans and collectors should stay tuned for further details about the collection, including the reveal of more upcoming Wizarding World inspired Knitting Kits!

Aren’t they adorable?! It’s a perfectly practical gift to yourself, or to another magical friend – let us know if you’ll be investing in a Wizarding World inspired knit set from Hero Collector, and visit their website here.

Catch Leaky’s interview with Harry Potter: Knitting Magic author, Tanis Gray.