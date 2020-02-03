‘Cursed Child’ Broadway Year 3 Cast Announced… Minus Ron Weasley?

Posted by: Emma Pocock

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for! The third year of Cursed Child on Broadway has been announced… minus one very key character – what could it mean?!

The Cursed Child cast came together for a role call today, led by Gryffindor James Snyder, who we’re happy to hear will be continuing his role as Harry for another year!

In the video, he gets some help from Hermione in casting Silencio over the new cast–Jenny Jules (another Gryffindor) will also be continuing her role, along with Nadia Brown (Hufflepuff) as Rose Granger-Weasley and Diane Davis (Ravenclaw) as Ginny Potter.

New cast members include Bradley Dalton Richards, a Slytherin sun, Gryffindor rising, which contradicts with a Ravenclaw moon (we love that), as Scorpius Malfoy, James Romney, a ‘proud Ravenclaw’, and another ‘very big Harry Potter fan’, just like James’s forerunner, Nicholas Podany, as Albus Severus Potter and Aaron Bartz, a Hufflepuff, as Draco Malfoy.

One major character yet to be announced is Ron Weasley! He failed to turn up for role call, and you hear the voice of the person playing Ron in the video below — can you work out who the familiar voice belongs to? We’re anxious to know!

We are extremely excited to be going into rehearsals for the #CursedChildNYC Year 3 Cast! First things first, roll call… Aaron Bartz, Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, James Snyder, Jenny Jules, Diane Davis, Nadia Brown, and…Weasley? pic.twitter.com/gUYFtOYB6q — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) February 3, 2020

Stay posted for updates on rehearsals (which started recently), and more.

