Fishy Green Ale Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood!
Feb 05, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Fans can now catch a Fishy Green Ale at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

The drink is described as a “creamy mint drink with cinnamon notes and tasty blueberry “fish eggs””, and is now available at Three Broomsticks.

The drink has been available at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Diagon Alley, and its popularity has allowed the “most adventurous drink” at the park to move further afield! Have you tried it yet? Or would you prefer a pumpkin juice?

Find out more about the parks here.

