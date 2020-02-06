NEW “Philosopher’s Stone” edition illustrated & signed by MinaLima available for pre-order!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We wish we had a Time-Turner that we could use to jump ahead to October 20 and get a sneak peek at the new edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone featuring the iconic styling of MinaLima.

According to MinaLima’s website:

With brilliant full-colour illustrations on nearly every page, this new edition also includes eight interactive special paper craft features. Readers can open the beautifully designed, elaborately folded Hogwarts™ letter and Diagon Alley™ shopping list, reveal the magical entryway to Diagon Alley™, open a die-cut, fold-out Hogwarts™ Castle, make a sumptuous feast appear in the Great Hall, and more.

You can pre-order your copy signed by Miraphora and Eduardo here.