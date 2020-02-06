NEW “Philosopher’s Stone” edition illustrated & signed by MinaLima available for pre-order!
unnamed

Feb 06, 2020

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Art, BigNews, Bloomsbury, Books, Books - Release Dates, Harry Potter and the Philosophers / Sorcerers Stone, MinaLima, News

We wish we had a Time-Turner that we could use to jump ahead to October 20 and get a sneak peek at the new edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone featuring the iconic styling of MinaLima.

large-philosophers-stone-book-3000x3001

According to MinaLima’s website:

With brilliant full-colour illustrations on nearly every page, this new edition also includes eight interactive special paper craft features.

Readers can open the beautifully designed, elaborately folded Hogwarts™ letter and Diagon Alley™ shopping list, reveal the magical entryway to Diagon Alley™, open a die-cut, fold-out Hogwarts™ Castle, make a sumptuous feast appear in the Great Hall, and more.

You can pre-order your copy signed by Miraphora and Eduardo here.

option-1-gallery-02-philosophers-stone-book-1300x1300





Related Art News

Harry Potter Archive

Harry Potter Essays

Scribbulus Issue 28
Scribbulus is THE place for Leaky Cauldron readers to submit their essays and opinion pieces!
You're Angry, I'm AngryThe Sorting Hat, Ideology, and Free WillThe (Un)Forgivable CursesSee the rest over at Scribbulus!

Finding Hogwarts
The Leaky Cauldron is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films.