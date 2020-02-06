Muggle lawmaker quotes Harry Potter during impeachment trial

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Priori Incantato would clear up so much.

In magical law enforcement, the spell “Priori Incantato” reveals the last spell cast by a wand. Amos Diggory used it at the Quidditch World Cup Final to ascertain that Harry’s wand had indeed been used to conjure the Dark Mark that had appeared in the sky over the campground, terrifying the revellers during their nighttime celebrations after Ireland’s victory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. There’s also Legilimency and Veritaserum, both used in the magical world to solve crimes.

Just think how useful these tools would be in Muggle law enforcement. Well, okay, not Priori Incantato, since Muggles don’t have wands, but something similar that would work on guns (“a kind of metal wand that Muggles use to kill each other”, according to The Daily Prophet) would clear up some disputes over guilt or innocence.

Recently, the No-Majs in the United States have been watching their president stand trial in the Wizengamot, I mean, legislature, accused of abusing his office and obstructing Congress, a process known as impeachment. Sentiments regarding his guilt or innocence were deeply divided across the country. Today, he was acquitted in the Senate on a nearly party line vote. Before the vote, Senators on both sides gave closing arguments in favour of conviction or acquittal.

Senator Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives from Colorado, was in favour of conviction but conceded that it was unlikely. Still, he urged Senators to set a good example for their children and vote with their conscience, whatever the consequences. To drive home this point, he quoted Albus Dumbledore: “It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities”.