LeakyCon Orlando and LeakyCon Denver Open Call For Programming

Have a Wizarding World hot take you want to discuss? A Potter panel you think needs to happen at LeakyCon? A magical topic you want to see debated amongst fans or a subject you’d like to facilitate a workshop on? Now’s your chance to make your idea a reality–the LeakyCon 2020 call for programming is now open!

A select number of attendees will be chosen to present on their favorite topics at LeakyCon Orlando or LeakyCon Denver this year, whether that be a desire to discuss fanfiction niches, favorite fan theories, cosplay tips, Fantastic Beasts questions or discuss representation in the Wizarding World–LeakyCon is famous for having a schedule ready to answer almost every question you could possibly come up with about Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Cursed Child and broader magical topics and themes:

“LeakyCon is seeking magical folk — from Quidditch players to Ministry officials — to give presentations about the Wizarding World and all related subjects at both LeakyCon Orlando and LeakyCon Denver.

Do you have a presentation, paper, panel, workshop or headcanon about the Wizarding World? Topics could range from “Hogwarts in the Era of the Marauders” to “Predictions for the Next Fantastic Beasts Film” to “How Potter Fans are Changing the World.” We welcome all kind of proposals from informal discussions to formal academic presentations.”

To avoid disappointment, please read submission guidelines here, and send any questions about the submission process to [email protected].

Deadlines for submissions are as follows:

Orlando: Friday, April 3, 2020

Denver: Friday, July 3, 2020

LeakyCon Orlando will take place at the Orange County Convention Center over Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s birthdays– July 31 – August 2 2020. LeakyCon Denver will take place October 23-25 2020 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. LeakyCon Orlando has announced special guests Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), with many more announcements to come – stay in the loop, and book your tickets here.

Submit your idea here. We can’t wait to hear your ideas, and hopefully see them in the final schedules for 2020!