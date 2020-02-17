Vote Granger 2020! The Harry Potter Alliance Announce Latest Campaign

Hermione Granger, noted activist and leader, announced her 2020 Presidential Campaign on February 17th, 2020 via a video at Granger2020.org:

“After a lifetime of activism and a decorated political career, Hermione Granger is leading a visionary policy agenda for social justice in the United States. Together we can rewrite and reclaim the story of democracy.” Granger says in a statement.

The Harry Potter Alliance’s Granger 2020 campaign will use this fake presidential campaign to “highlight the interwoven causes of injustice in America, help fans call for candidate accountability to these injustices, and will train and mobilize thousands of fans and magical people across the nation to canvass, vote, and run for their own local and national offices”.

Using Hermione Granger – known to us for her compassion, drive and voice of vulnerable and marginalised groups (Buckbeak and S.P.E.W., to name just a couple of examples!) – The Harry Potter Alliance are using the Granger 2020 campaign to raise awareness of a variety of issues: democracy, immigration, climate crisis, LGBTQ+ equality, gender equity, youth advocacy, racial justice, education and libraries and media reform.

The Harry Potter Alliance will also work with a variety of partners on the campaign:

“In true Hermione Granger fashion, she will not be doing it alone. Partnered with a coalition of national and grassroots organizations, including the ACLU, Protect Democracy, Mischief Management, Black Girls Create, Latinx Geeks, and more, Granger will co-author her platform with fans and activists, setting a visionary policy agenda for social justice in the United States.”

“The Granger 2020 campaign will channel the passion of fans into imaginative, effective organizing during and after this election cycle.” Katie Bowers, Director of the Harry Potter Alliance and Team Granger’s campaign manager said. “This is a fake presidential campaign working for real world change. Elections, at their heart, are public conversations about the stories we believe about ourselves, our country, and our future. We want the story of our shared future to be one of imagination, vision, and love triumphing over hate and fear. Who better than fans to tell that story and work to make it real? At Team Granger, we believe that nothing is impossible.”

The campaign will give the HPA the opportunity to inspire, train and mobilize fan activists to canvass, phone bank, protect the right to vote and inspire other fans to fight for causes they believe in. Fans can put turn their thoughts into action at the first campaign event: Leap Day – a magical day that occurs once every four years – on which the HPA will call on wizard activists to come together in Campaign Circles to plan to take action with Team Granger and “leap into” a better future that they have imagined. Local events will occur throughout the U.S., with a livestream being hosted by the HPA to help fans feel connected!

Join Team Granger today by heading to granger2020.org, and get more involved by starting a circle or volunteering to “do some good in this world”! Follow @thehpalliance on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr for all campaign updates, and stay posted here for an interview with The Harry Potter Alliance director, Katie Bowers!