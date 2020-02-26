A Celebration of Slytherin Coming to Warner Bros Studio Tour London!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Warner Bros. announced that The Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour London will undergo a green and silver makeover in April, just in time to celebrate the highly-underrated house of Slytherin. Say what you will about the infamous wizards who hail from this house, and its notorious links to dark magic, many of its members have been among the greatest in wizarding history–and well worth celebrating.

You won’t need a password, nor will you be asked to prove your cunning and ambition, to pass through these enchanted doors. All are welcome to marvel at the props, costumes and sets that made Slytherin house so memorably iconic.

Guests will be invited to explore the Slytherin Common Room–a high honor, indeed!–and the tour will feature a 25-foot high section of set as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It will be decked out with authentic props recalling Stuart Craig’s original dungeon motif. According to Warner Bros., he wanted it to appear like the room was “carved out of solid rock.” To complete the look, it will be furnished with rich leather couches and the walls hung with splendid tapestries boasting Slytherin colors.

After leaving the Common Room, guests will undoubtedly want to tour the Great Hall, resplendent with triumphant green house banners. It will be a welcome sight to see since Slytherins well know their ambitious house would have emerged with the House Cup were it not for Dumbledore’s tendency of awarding house points to Gryffindor at the most inconvenient times. Gryffindor banners will be displayed above the teachers’ table as a nod to this travesty and the theft, if you will, that occurred at the end of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Additionally, a range of Malfoy family costumes will be displayed for viewing, tracking the trajectory of their story from the heights of wealth and influence through their eventual fall from grace. Voldemort’s costumes will also be displayed, detailing his progression from young orphan to Hogwarts student to murderous villain.

The darkly delightful Celebration of Slytherin tour will run from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. All special features are included in the ticket price, and tickets can be booked here!