‘Wizarding World’ Actors to Narrate ‘Tales of Beedle The Bard’ Audiobook

Posted by: Emma Pocock

A big Wizarding World project has been secretly in the works with Audible! A Tales of Beedle The Bard audiobook, featuring the voices of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stars, will release this year.

Noma Dumezweni (the original Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) , Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Warwick Davis (Flitwick / Griphook) will unite to narrate the five stories of Tales of Beedle The Bard, all in support of Lumos.

Wright will narrate Babbity Rabbity and her Cackling Stump, Evanna Lynch will narrate The Foutain of Fair Fortune, Noma Dumezweni will narrate The Tale of the Three Brothers, Jason Isaacs will narrate The Warlock’s Hairy Heart, and Warwick Davis will narrate The Wizard and the Hopping Pot.

Even better, Jude Law (who portrays Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films) will narrate whimsical notes from Albus Dumbledore throughout the audiobook, as well as an introduction from the author narrated by Sally Mortemore (Madam Pince – the Hogwarts librarian)!

“As familiar to Hogwarts students as “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty” are to Muggle children, Beedle’s stories are a collection of popular fairy tales written for young witches and wizards. So, if you’re wondering what’s in store in this brand-new audio edition…well, your ears are in for a treat.

Once you’ve checked this fabulous Hogwarts Library book out, you’ll start by hearing the author’s introduction, read by Sally Mortemore (librarian Madam Pince from the Harry Potter films). Then it’s time for the tales to begin….

You’ll laugh along to “The Wizard and the Hopping Pot” as you listen to the havoc wreaked by a father’s impish gift to his son, read by Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick – Harry Potter films).

“The Fountain of Fair Fortune” will take you on a quest through an enchanted garden, alongside three witches and a luckless knight, read by Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood – Harry Potter films).

In “The Warlock’s Hairy Heart”, you’ll be warned about a young warlock who is fearful of love and turns to dark magic to avoid it at all costs, read by Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy – Harry Potter films).

The calamitous meeting of a foolish king, a cunning charlatan and a mischievous washerwoman unravels in “Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump”, read by Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley – Harry Potter).

And finally, the most iconic of Beedle’s stories. “The Tale of the Three Brothers” – with its message of humility and wisdom – will introduce you, dear listener, to the Deathly Hallows, read by Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger – Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, London’s West End and New York’s Broadway).”

The audiobook will launch very soon – on March 31st 2020 – via Audible.

Be sure to preorder your copy here!