‘Harry Potter’ Actors Stan Yanevski & Josh Herdman Join LeakyCon Orlando!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Harry Potter actors Stan Yanevski (Viktor Krum) and Josh Herman (Gregory Goyle) will be heading to LeakyCon Orlando this July, to help fans celebrate all things Wizarding World!

LeakyCon Orlando will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from July 31 – August 2 2020, with Yanevski and Herdman appearing on programming and taking part in autograph and photograph sessions on July 31 and August 1.

Thus far, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan) have also been announced as special guests at LeakyCon Orlando. This will be Yanevski’s THIRD LeakyCon, and Herdman’s very first — we can’t wait to help welcome them!

LeakyCon will also take place in Denver between October 23 – 25 2020. Special guests have not yet been announced. Both LeakyCon Orlando and LeakyCon Denver will host panels, workshops, performances, live podcasts and more — all inspired by J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.

What are you waiting for? Book tickets here!