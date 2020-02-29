Conjure Ron Weasley’s Patronus Funko Pop! Next Week on Wizarding World Digital!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Wizarding World Digital announced another Funko Pop! pre-release exclusive today and now, more than ever, fans will want to make sure they have their wizarding passport to guarantee access to this special offer. On Thursday, March 5, collectors will be able to conjure the latest entry in the Patronus line: Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Funko Pop! figure.

Following the popular Harry’s Stag Patronus and Hermione’s Otter Patronus Funko Pop! figures, Ron’s adorable Jack Russell perfectly completes the trio and would be a magical addition to any collection.

This pre-release offer is exclusive to wizarding world passport holders, and fans must be logged in here to purchase. Even better, Wizarding Gold subscribers will be able to snag their Funko Pop! figure even earlier–a full 24 hours before the Patronus appears for standard passport holders on March 5.

According to Wizarding World Digital, Ron’s Patronus Funko Pop! will be available to Wizarding Gold subscribers from 11:00 ET/ 16:00 GMT, 4 March.

The enchanting figure will then be available at the same time just one day later for passport holders, all while supplies last, so don’t wait too long, or the mischievous little pup is likely to disappear.

To order, fans should be logged in at the appropriate time on the day for which they qualify, and follow the link to the Wizarding World online shop. Like the other pre-release exclusive figures, the package comes with a pre-release exclusive sticker and an Enchanted Key to use in your Wizarding World app.

If you don’t have a wizarding world passport yet, you can apply for one here. This gives you passage to the wizarding world and all the experiences that come with it, including the special offers described above. As Wizarding World Digital advertises, your passport is the real key.

And if you don’t have Hermione’s Otter Patronus or Harry’s Stag Patronus yet, look back into Leaky’s penseive and tell us you’re not tempted to complete the set!