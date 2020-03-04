Evanna Lynch Joins LeakyCon Denver 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Prepare your dirigible plum / radish earrings, Ravenclaw scarves and Spectrespecs: Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films) will be attending LeakyCon Denver this year!

LeakyCon Denver will take place October 23-25 2020, at the Crowne Plaza Airport in Denver, Colorado. More guests are expected to be announced soon.

LeakyCon – the world’s biggest Harry Potter fan convention will see special guests (actors, podcasters, authors, wizard rock bands and more) take the stage for panels, talks, workshops and performances. LeakyCon will also take place in Orlando this year, between July 31-August 2, with Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle), Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan) and Stan Yanevski (Viktor Krum) confirmed as guests so far.

Evanna Lynch was previously announced as a guest at LeakyCon Orlando, however, due to personal obligations she as changed her attendance to LeakyCon Denver. Those who have already booked LeakyCon Orlando tickets who are hoping to meet Evanna and book photo / autograph opportunities will be able to transfer their ticket from LeakyCon Orlando to LeakyCon Denver by emailing [email protected]

Due to a personal obligation, Evanna is no longer able to join us at LeakyCon Orlando. She will be switching her appearance to Denver. Stay tuned for fun Orlando announcements coming soon! To transfer purchased Orlando tickets to Denver, please email [email protected] ✨ — LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) March 4, 2020

Let us know if you’ll be attending LeakyCon Denver!