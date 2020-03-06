“Philosopher’s Stone” wins ‘Winner of Winners’ Blue Peter Book Award for 2020

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Not coincidentally announced on World Book Day, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has won the Blue Peter ‘Winner of Winners’ Book Award for 2020. The award is given by the UK’s children to their favourite Blue Peter Book Award winner of the past 20 years since the award was founded in 2000. Read more about the award here.

The top ten contenders were chosen by the charity Reading Trust:

The Boy At The Back Of The Class – Onjali Q. Raúf

The Gruffalo – Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – J. K. Rowling

Matilda – Roald Dahl, illustrated by Quentin Blake

Mortal Engines – Philip Reeve

The Outlaw Varjak Paw – SF Said, illustrated by Dave McKean

Private Peaceful – Michael Morpurgo

Rooftoppers – Katherine Rundell

The Story Of Tracy Beaker – Jacqueline Wilson, illustrated by Nick Sharratt

You’re A Bad Man, Mr Gum – Andy Stanton

You can read more about the short list and the voting process here.