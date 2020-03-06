Zynga Launches Mobile Game ‘Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells’!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Zynga announced the soft launch of the magical new interactive mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment yesterday, hoping to enchant players in select markets before advancing the release worldwide!

Joining the ranks of successful themed games such as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells is based on content from J.K. Rowling’s popular book series and their subsequent film adaptations. According to Zynga, the game, which falls under the Portkey Games umbrella, “weaves innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with the iconic characters, narrative, settings, spell-casting and magical mischief of the Wizarding World.”

Users will create their own role-playing identity for a personalized foray into the magic and mysteries of the wizarding world. They will unlock elements such as spells and brewing potions while experiencing memorable moments from the films and engaging with some of their favorite characters. Players will employ magical skills and objects, master matching puzzles and navigate other obstacles. They will also earn experience points as they progress through multiple levels.

Zynga promises the following exciting mobile experience:

“From Daily Events to interactive puzzles, players will earn XP to gain new magical abilities and rewards, level up their skills and spells, as well as customise their unique, in-game personas. Players will also have the option to form clubs and join forces with other fans to socialise, participate in special in-game cooperative activities and experience the camaraderie of the Wizarding World.”

Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, added:

“We are incredibly proud to bring Harry Potter to Zynga’s portfolio and are dedicated to creating a game that’s worthy of the Wizarding World and its legions of fans…By combining the ubiquity of mobile and the expertise of Zynga’s development team in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we are crafting a game that will delight fans of all ages around the globe.”

It definitely sounds like this new game will be another enchanting portal into the wizarding world fans have come to know and love!

Details of the worldwide launch will be released through www.zynga.com, and Leaky will cover updates as they are announced. When the mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is officially live, it will be available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Kindle and Facebook.