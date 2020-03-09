GIVEAWAY: Hogwarts House Book Jackets from Juniper Books

Posted by: Kim McChesney

March is here and in the Potterverse that means Hogwarts House Pride Days are on the way! Most card-carrying Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws have their House spirit on display year-round, whether it’s in their fashion, their friends, or even their food. But how about back where it all started on their bookshelves?

This month Leaky has partnered with Juniper Books on a giveaway that will cast a House-themed spell on your beloved Harry Potter novels just in time for the annual Sorting celebration. Literal wizards of specialty design and bespoke book sets, Juniper Books has hand crafted these stunning Hogwarts House sleeves that will transfigure your entire Potter series to match the rest of your House merch. You want to show off the original artwork later in the year? Evanesco! With a flick of the wrist, just remove the sleeves and your red, green, yellow or blue will disappear until the next time your House mood returns.

2020 H O U S E PRIDE DAYS

HUFFLEPUFF March 20 SLYTHERIN March 21

GRYFFINDOR March 22 RAVENCLAW March 23

Enter to win your own set of Juniper Hogwarts House book jackets, valued at $70, by following Juniper Books on Instagram (@juniperbooks) or subscribing to their newsletter at https://www.juniperbooks.com/. Then head to any of our social media platforms; Facebook or Twitter @leaky or on Instagram @theleakycauldronnews and tell us your Hogwarts House and why you think the Sorting Hat placed you there! If you’re a Pinterest user, check out the Giveaway pin over there and give our new page a follow @theleakycaulronorg ! The contest ends at 11:59pm ET March 23, 2020. U.S. entries only due to shipping restrictions.

**Per the Juniper website, the jackets fit only the standard Scholastic hardcover editions. Please check the following list of ISBN#’s below to make sure your books match each number. The jackets in this giveaway won’t fit any other version!

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — (ISBN 978-0-590-35340-3) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — (ISBN 978-0-439-06486-6) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — (ISBN 978-0-439-13635-8) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — (ISBN 978-0-439-13959-5) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — (ISBN 978-0-439-35806-4) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince — (ISBN 978-0-439-78454-2) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — (ISBN 978-0-545-01022-1)

Juniper Books also has some other unbelievably magical Harry Potter-themed jacket sets including these gorgeous renderings of the Hogwarts Express and Owl with Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, House-themed Cursed Child scriptbooks and jackets and even Fantastic Beasts scripts. All jackets are available on their website for the Bloomsbury editions as well.

You’d like to add to your Wizarding World book collection? No, problem! Juniper offers actual boxed sets of the series with their magnificent specialty covers. Check out their entire collection at Juniper Books.

Good luck and don’t forget to enter by midnight on March 23, Ravenclaw House Pride Day! No Felix Felicis allowed, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed you come across a shamrock or two on St. Paddy’s Day! What magical plans do you have this year for celebrating your Hogwarts House Pride Day? Let us know! And don’t forget to check out our Grawp-sized Craft Section for ideas!