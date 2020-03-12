Join Mischief Media’s Patreon & Be a Part of The Leaky Cauldron’s New Community!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Mischief Media – home to The Leaky Cauldron and many more nerdy, thought-provoking, inclusive and community-focused projects – is brought to you by Mischief Management, the team behind LeakyCon, BroadwayCon, Con of Thrones and other leading conventions celebrating fans. Support Mischief Media via Patreon, and access perks, such as a new Discord server for you to connect with other fans!

Mischief Media is creating content by fans, for fans, and igniting the enthusiasm in everyone with deep-dives into various fandoms, delivering Patrons, readers and listeners a creative, passionate, inclusive community and, of course, plenty of Mischief.

Mischief Media’s Patreon (at patreon.com/makingmischief) will currently help to support the following projects, and needs support to expand:

The Leaky Cauldron: Since 2000, The Leaky Cauldron has been the go-to site for coverage of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. In addition to covering breaking news of the Wizarding World, TLC is a magical community of fans and highlights the fan experience with craft tutorials, essays on the canon, and more.

A Story Most Queer : Discover the kinds of stories you’ve been missing out on. ASMQ highlights queer authors telling pocket-sized queer stories, perfect for a morning pick-me-up or a burst of creative energy.

Extraneous : Dive deep into your favorite fandoms with the ultimate nerdy podcast—currently Staying Extra on HIS DARK MATERIALS and SUPERNATURAL

Healthy Geek Academy (coming soon!) : Hosted by Robyn Warren, Healthy Geek Academy leads the modern geek on a wellness journey with bi-weekly episodes and fun, XP building missions.

Jump Scare : The podcast that sees it coming! Tune in every week for a breakdown of the most iconic horror movies from two horror-heads.

Make New Mistakes : When was the last time you talked about a huge mistake? How do you get on with it? Jump into this podcast about being in business, being in charge, and being the one to screw it all up.

: When was the last time you talked about a huge mistake? How do you get on with it? Jump into this podcast about being in business, being in charge, and being the one to screw it all up. Roll 9 ¾ : Join the magical adventure with the hosts of PotterCast as they wander and play through an original, Harry Potter-themed Dungeons & Dragons game.

Part of our role in this Patreon will be delivering you perks, and a new Harry Potter community we’re currently building on Discord – think of it like a new social media space dedicated to news, theories, and discussion all related to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world, fandom projects and beyond!

Membership begins at $2 per month.

The $5 per month tier offers access to the Mischief Media Discord, connecting you with the hosts of PotterCast (which has its own Patreon, here), The Leaky Cauldron, Extraneous, Make New Mistaes, A Story Most Queer, and Roll 9 3/4, as well as plenty of other channels to get you talking about your passions – think of it like a fan hub, of sorts, bringing fandom convention-esque discussions to you, anytime, anywhere!

The $10 per month tier offers exclusive bonus content from Mischief Media’s podcasts and us at The Leaky Cauldron, as well as a Mischief Media sticker pack, plus access to the Mischief Media Discord server.

The $25 per month Mischief Maker tier gets you a shoutout at the end of every episode in the Patreon shout-outs portion of your favorite shows, and get a special Mischief Mystery Merch box once a year. You’ll also get exclusive bonus content, a sticker pack, and access to the Mischief Media Discord server.

Wanna go all-in on your support of Mischief Media? As a Mischief Master, $100 per month will get you a sport on the Hall of Fame Mischief Media webpage, and after 8 months you’ll get a place with other Mischief Masters in getting to decide the topic for a bonus episode of your favorite Mischief Media show! You’ll also get all the perks of the previous tiers, and know that you’re making a HUGE difference to Mischief Media’s content creation!

Join our growing community at patreon.com/makingmischief – we can’t wait to see you there, and chat all things Harry Potter!