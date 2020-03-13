Universal Orlando Resort to Temporarily Close Theme Parks

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Universal Orlando Resorts announced it will temporarily close its theme parks after close of business this Sunday, March 15.

The move comes after organizations around the United States began taking a proactive approach to minimize the spread of the coronavirus by suspending events and closing public facilities. Colleges and schools around the country are extending breaks and transferring classes online. Some states and municipalities are also instituting bans on large public gatherings and, most recently, New York placed a ban on gatherings exceeding 500 people. The Broadway League responded by suspending all shows for the next month.

Universal does not currently expect its closure to extend that long, stating that it “anticipates remaining closed through the end of March.” They add, however, that they will “continue to evaluate the situation.”

Though the theme parks will be closed to the public, Universal Orlando’s hotels and City Walk will remain open. And in the interest of accommodating guests whose travel plans have been disrupted, Universal announced that it is creating flexible programs to address changes to travel packages.

Core staff will remain on site, and guests can call 877-801-9720 with questions.

The closure will, of course, include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, housed within Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, respectively. Should the closure be extended, Universal will undoubtedly communicate those details to the public immediately.

It is unclear to what extent other industries will be affected by public distancing measures, but Leaky will cover those reports as released. Of particular interest is the question of how filming will be affected and whether Warner Bros. will maintain its production schedule for Fantastic Beasts 3. The film, which has already experienced delays, is currently set for a Nov. 12, 2021 release.

Whatever happens, decision makers are taking health professionals seriously and proceeding with caution, which, of course, is in everyone’s best interest. We’ll keep you updated on the latest with regards to wizarding world related closures, so stay posted!