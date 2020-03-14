MinaLima Announce Los Angeles Studio & Ruth E. Carter Costume Design Exhibition

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Look out, Los Angeles! Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts graphic design masterminds, MinaLima, have announced a U.S. partner studio: MinaLima Los Angeles – specialists in experiential exhibition design.

Their launch project? A touring exhibition by Oscar-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter, designed by MinaLima Los Angeles.

The exhibition will celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of Carter, from her early work, to her making history last year as the first African-American to achieve an Oscar® in Costume Design. Showcasing Carter’s personal sketches, iconic costumes, and contributions to film and pop culture, the exhibition will offer an interactive overview of her work, spanning over 30 years.

Introducing our US partner studio #MinaLima Los Angeles, specialists in experiential exhibition design. Take a sneak peek at our launch project: Oscar-winning Costume Designer @iamRuthECarter’s new touring Costume Design Exhibition, designed by #MinaLimaLA! #USA pic.twitter.com/6CpruVtLxu — MinaLima (@minalima) March 11, 2020

According to a press release by MinaLima, Carter has been involved in films such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, B.A.P.S., Amistad, Selma, and Dolemite is My Name, as well as upcoming work in sequels to Coming to America and Black Panther. Her costumes are currently on display at Fashion Institute of Design (FIDM) Los Angeles until March 21, 2020:

“This all new costume exhibition tells a more comprehensive story about Carter’s journey as an artist and storyteller who found a home and passion in Costume Design as she adventured from Springfield, Massachusetts to the legendary Dolby Stage in Hollywood, CA. Carter’s films uniquely capture the African-American narrative and leave their mark in cinematic history. The exhibition will highlight her award-winning work, the design process that goes into creating costumes that connect actor with character, and explore the film-making and production collaborations that bring the Afro-futuristic costumes to life. “

Carter said on the exhibition:

“Movies spark the imagination in kids and adults around the world and it’s been a dream of mine to bring my life’s work to them! Through this exhibition they will experience costume design and filmmaking in many creative and memorable ways. I am excited to be working with the team at MinaLima Los Angeles as they bring their experience to realizing this exhibition. I’ve been bringing characters to life for over 30 years, there are so many costumes and stories to tell. I look forward to sharing my personal and career journey with students, teachers, families, and fellow artists, who are not only interested in costume design, film-making, and production techniques, but who are also looking to be inspired.”

House of MinaLima is an experience in itself, and we adore the idea of exhibitions being designed by the team in Los Angeles – we’re excited to see where else this leads!

Look out for a pre-view of exhibition elements around summer 2020, and the full exhibition later this year.