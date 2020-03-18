House-themed “Order of the Phoenix” edition available for pre-order

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Bloomsbury has been slowly rolling out house-themed editions of each book in the series and the next release is going to be Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Jun 11, 2020. It’s available for pre-order for £14.39 for residents of the UK and ROI. It is not available elsewhere.

Bloomebury is offering an incentive to order all of the House Editions together. You get free delivery in the UK on orders of £25 and over, so you would not get free delivery ordering just one book, and there is this pre-order offer:

Pre-order all four Hogwarts House Editions (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw) to receive all four exclusive House Edition pocket-size notebooks, plus 30% off the total price of £71.96 RRP. Offer open to UK/ROI residents only. Offer closes 10th June 2020. Available while stocks last.

Each House Edition is illustrated by Kate Greenaway Medal winner Levi Pinfold and includes bonus features and fun facts about each house. These special touches provide an incentive to purchase the House Editions even if you already own one (or more) completes sets of the series.

The House Edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was released on February 6, as reported by Leaky.