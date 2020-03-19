JuJuBe launch exciting new Honeydukes collection!
Mar 19, 2020

Posted by: Becki Osborne

The Californian, luxury backpack, accessory and diaper bag company have conjured up a brand new, Honeydukes inspired collection to add to their existing Harry Potter lines!

Back in 2005, friends Joe Croft and Kristin Hunker recognised that ‘the diaper bag industry was lacking durable, high-quality designs, in styles that parents would want to wear’. They wanted to create a stylish, durable, machine washable, uber-organized’ bag. This led to the creation of the ‘Be All’. The first style that led to an ever evolving, beloved brand.

90298965_10219528052904759_2767581847851368448_o

From left to right; Mini B.F.F., Freedom 2-in-1 Belt Bag and the B.F.F.

As well as diaper bags, JuJuBe have created beautiful matching accessories, including a fanny pack and petite backpack so your mini-me can match you!

Using Honeydukes’ instantly recognisable, pink and peppermint colour scheme, adorned with cute depictions of well-loved sweet treats, this collection is sure to be the talk of Hogsmeade:

Chocolate Frog zipper pulls!

 

Exquisite attention to detail includes Chocolate Frog zipper pulls, Honeydukes logo patch and a pink-and-peppermint pinstripe lining!

The 'Be Set'.

The ‘Be Set’

The bewitching new Honeydukes line follows in the footsteps of other popular collections, including everyones favourite cat (excluding Crookshanks, of course!), Hello Kitty and World of Warcraft.

This adorable collection is available now, get yours here!





Finding Hogwarts
