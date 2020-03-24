Can you draw a Niffler? This Wizarding World video will show you how

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Getting a bit agitated in your isolation? Practiced Wingardium Leviosa on every item in the house, including the (now extremely annoyed) cat? Have you tried to learn a new skill, such as how to conjure a Patronus or draw a Niffler? Wizarding World can help with the latter as they have released a new Make It Magic video tutorial on how to draw a Niffler.

March is #MagicalMischief month, which makes the mischievous Niffler a perfect magical creature to represent the theme.

When you draw your Niffler, please share your artwork with us in the comments, using the hashtags #MagicalMischief and #Imgonnastartpracticingunforgiveablecursesifimstuckinsidemuchlonger. Ok, we’re only joking about that second hashtag. Remember, we are all in this together, even if we are physically separated, and we at Leaky hope everyone is safe, secure, and using this unexpected downtime to re-read, re-watch, and deepen your acquaintance with the magical world of Harry Potter.