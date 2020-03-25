The Harry Potter Alliance Host Free Online ‘Small Things Con’!
stcsmall

Mar 25, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Charity, Conventions, Events, Fan Events, Fandom, Fans, News

The Harry Potter Alliance – a non-profit for active and aspiring wizard activists – are holding an online convention to inspire fans to take action and seek strength in community around the globe!

If you’re at a loss for something to do during lockdown, or need something to distract you from the inevitable anxieties of a pandemic, The Harry Potter Alliance have the perfect solution. Small Things Con will last two weeks and will be ENTIRELY virtual and free:

“The Harry Potter Alliance community is full of joy, enthusiasm, creativity, and small actions that create big impact. That’s what Small Things Con is all about: small things for big times.”

Join in with activities like building Pygmy Puffs or attending leadership seminars, making fan zines, celebrating Fred and George Weasley’s birthdays and joining watch parties. You can also donate to the HPA throughout to help keep them doing amazing work like this, and help spread joy within the community!

Online tickets can be found here, and a full schedule – with programming EVERY single day up to April 4th – can be found here.

Thanks to The Harry Potter Alliance for hosting some amazing programming, we can’t wait to (virtually) see everybody at #SmallThingsCon!





Related Charity News

Harry Potter Archive

Harry Potter Essays

Scribbulus Issue 28
Scribbulus is THE place for Leaky Cauldron readers to submit their essays and opinion pieces!
You're Angry, I'm AngryThe Sorting Hat, Ideology, and Free WillThe (Un)Forgivable CursesSee the rest over at Scribbulus!

Finding Hogwarts
The Leaky Cauldron is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films.