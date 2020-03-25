The Harry Potter Alliance Host Free Online ‘Small Things Con’!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Harry Potter Alliance – a non-profit for active and aspiring wizard activists – are holding an online convention to inspire fans to take action and seek strength in community around the globe!

If you’re at a loss for something to do during lockdown, or need something to distract you from the inevitable anxieties of a pandemic, The Harry Potter Alliance have the perfect solution. Small Things Con will last two weeks and will be ENTIRELY virtual and free:

“The Harry Potter Alliance community is full of joy, enthusiasm, creativity, and small actions that create big impact. That’s what Small Things Con is all about: small things for big times.”

The world is changing in big ways – but we can all do small things. We miss you all, so we decided to host our first ever FREE, VIRTUAL CON! #SmallThingsCon Sign up: https://t.co/DsFi7iksnG? See the schedule: https://t.co/Frf3lTYLgl Support: https://t.co/7LtPQpIe3l pic.twitter.com/8pwEshbznN — The Harry Potter Alliance (@TheHPAlliance) March 23, 2020

Join in with activities like building Pygmy Puffs or attending leadership seminars, making fan zines, celebrating Fred and George Weasley’s birthdays and joining watch parties. You can also donate to the HPA throughout to help keep them doing amazing work like this, and help spread joy within the community!

Online tickets can be found here, and a full schedule – with programming EVERY single day up to April 4th – can be found here.

Thanks to The Harry Potter Alliance for hosting some amazing programming, we can’t wait to (virtually) see everybody at #SmallThingsCon!