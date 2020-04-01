Free ‘Harry Potter’ Audiobook & More at J.K. Rowling’s New ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Hub

Posted by: Emma Pocock

J.K. Rowling announced via Twitter today that a new Harry Potter hub had been launched via WizardingWorld.com: Harry Potter At Home!

You might remember Rowling and The Blair Partnership announcing that they had granted an open licence for teachers to read Harry Potter to their class online. Now, thanks to collaborations with Audible, Scholastic, Pottermore Publishing, Bloomsbury and OverDrive, the Wizarding World is more openly available to the homes of children, parents, families, carers and any fan (or potential fan!)!

Audible have announced that the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone audiobook (available to stream instantly in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese) is now available for FREE — that’s right, zero Galleons! — via Audible Stories. The new library from Audible is a new collection of free eBooks for people to listen to during the COVID-19 lockdown, providing hours, days and WEEKS of entertainment. Patrons of OverDrive libraries will also be able to access the first Harry Potter eBook from today in over 20 languages.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

Today we're very pleased to be launching #HarryPotterAtHome, a campaign aimed at younger readers who might be meeting Harry for the first time: https://t.co/n9mZR4hwSJ [thread] pic.twitter.com/UERqfVCd7k — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 1, 2020

We’re proud to be part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative by making the first Harry Potter audiobook free to stream in six languages on https://t.co/ygOr6ZeUkG, including the English version narrated by Stephen Fry. https://t.co/BgXjJJJ2NV — Inside Audible (@insideaudible) April 1, 2020

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone #ebook and #audiobook is now available with no waitlists or holds from your local library #HarryPotterAtHome. Available for all: – Ravenclaws

– Slytherins

– Gryffindors

– Hufflepuffs https://t.co/bqVexwBcvl — OverDrive Libraries (@OverDriveLibs) April 1, 2020

The hub also contains various articles for first-time Harry Potter readers, as well as free activity kits from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, and plenty of magical Potter art.

We love the idea of people getting their very first taste of the Potter series during such an unsettling time. We hope people enjoy making the most of this new resource, and let us know if you’re planning on taking advantage of Audible Stories!