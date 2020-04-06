Clip of Ezra Miller Interacting with Fan Prompts Backlash

Posted by: Emma Pocock

A short video clip appearing to show Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has emerged, in which they appear to choke an individual and pull them to the ground. There has not yet been any reaction statement from any individuals involved.

The video appears to show Ezra putting their hands on, or around, an individual’s neck, then slowly pulling them to the ground whilst holding their falling side with one hand. The individual approaching Ezra is smiling/laughing and moving their arms.

Ezra approaches them, saying “Did you wanna fight?”, and puts their hands around the individual’s neck. As the individual is lowered / pushed to the ground by Ezra an off-camera voice says “Woah! Bro, Bro, bro, bro, bro, bro!”, before the video cuts off.

The video and comments were shared in a now-deleted Tweet by the apparent video holder / original poster (who claimed to be the individual’s friend), and a Reddit thread apparently by the video holder in r/wtf), and a second now-closed Reddit thread.

In screenshots of the original Twitter and Reddit posts, the original poster of the video (@KylieL123 / groovylps) claims to be “exposing” Ezra, saying the incident happened at a bar after their friend “JOKINGLY challenged [them] to a fight.”

This is a developing story. This post will be updated.