Looking for a Little Mischief? Explore This Hogwarts Digital Escape Room!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

Every young witch or wizard anxiously awaits the arrival of their Hogwarts acceptance letter. That letter is the key to unlocking a world of magic. It takes you to Diagon Alley for books and cauldrons and robes. It takes you to Ollivander’s and its shelves of long slender boxes, each filled with a one-of-a-kind wand, one of which will hum with delight in your hand. It takes you, with your trolley and your trunks, to Platform 9 3/4, where you will barrel through the magical barrier at King’s Cross and find yourself standing before the magnificent, steaming Hogwarts Express.

You will board that scarlet locomotive with throngs of other first years, locate a cozy compartment with a cozy corner, sample delectable wonders of wizarding the world and stare contentedly from the window at the passing countryside. You will arrive at Hogsmeade Station and be ushered into boats by a giant of a man with a giant-sized beard. He will guide you across the Black Lake under cover of darkness, lit only by the twinkling lights in the sky above and the twinkling lights in the windows beyond. With a sharp intake of breath, you will spy the Great Hall, and when your boat has moored itself to the bank, you will climb the steps into Hogwarts Castle with equal parts solemnity and equal parts excitement.

You have heard the murmurs around you, whispering about the Sorting Hat. Which house will you be sorted into, you wonder? Will it be Gryffindor? Slytherin? Ravenclaw? Or Hufflepuff?

The great moment finally arrives, the enchanted hat is lowered onto your head and then, with your heart bursting, you are led alongside your new compatriots to your Common Room.

But wait? What is this?

Rather than an extended tour of your new quarters, you and your new classmates are plunged into a team-building activity destined to unite you. You must navigate a series of puzzles and challenges–and all without the aid of your new wand! You must combine your knowledge of the wizarding and muggle worlds to succeed. If you think you are up for it, that is the task set before you by the Peters Township Public Library in McMurray, Penn.

The youth services librarian at the library has created a Hogwarts Digital Escape Room based on the above scenario. Click on the link to begin, and you will immediately be dropped into the Common Room with your housemates. The Sorting Ceremony is over, and your mischievous prefects have been up to no good designing this unconventional method of introduction. But let’s face it, we could all use a little mischief right now.

The digital escape room will require you to unravel puzzles involving text messages, the Dewey Decimal System, wizarding currency, spell casting and map reading. You will even encounter a portkey!

So, if you would like to get up to no good today, enter the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room here, and let us know when you have this bit of mischief managed!