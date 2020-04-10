Tune In To See A Live ‘Puffs’ Sequel Charity Reading Tonight!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Tune into Puffs play’s live streamed web reading of the “Ninesteenish Years Later” sequel parody tonight, April 10!

The reading will be live streamed via YouTube, and will raise money for Queen’s Feeds Hospital, with the team hoping to raise $1000.

BIG NEWS. What happens AFTER PUFFS? Find out! At a live web reading of the sequel to PUFFS: NINETEENISH YEARS AFTER. A PARODY FOR CHARITY! Friday. 7:30 EST. We’re hoping to raise $1000 to donate to @QueensFeedsHosp. Links to be shared later in the week! pic.twitter.com/Mnf8eE5eD1 — Puffs (@PuffsPlay) April 6, 2020

The livestream will feature Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, A.J. Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey, Andy Miller, Eleanor Phillips and Stephen Stout, and will be written and read by Matt Cox, with original music by Brian Metolius.

LINK TO FRIDAY’S LIVESTREAM OF NINETEEN-ISH YEARS AFTER: https://t.co/kScltGTzlJ A donation link can be found in the video’s description. All donations sent to that link will go to the cause of @QueensFeedsHosp! Let us know if you’ll see us Friday! — Puffs (@PuffsPlay) April 8, 2020

We’re so excited to hear there’s a sequel!

Read our interview with the cast and crew of Puffs play ahead of the live-stream, and be sure to catch the stream at this link from 7:30pm EST.