Tune In To See A Live ‘Puffs’ Sequel Charity Reading Tonight!
puffs

Apr 10, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Fandom, Fans, News, Puffs, Theater

Tune into Puffs play’s live streamed web reading of the “Ninesteenish Years Later” sequel parody tonight, April 10!

The reading will be live streamed via YouTube, and will raise money for Queen’s Feeds Hospital, with the team hoping to raise $1000.

The livestream will feature Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, A.J. Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey, Andy Miller, Eleanor Phillips and Stephen Stout, and will be written and read by Matt Cox, with original music by Brian Metolius.

We’re so excited to hear there’s a sequel!

Read our interview with the cast and crew of Puffs play ahead of the live-stream, and be sure to catch the stream at this link from 7:30pm EST.

 





