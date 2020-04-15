‘Harry Potter’ Warner Bros. Studio Tour Busses Helping Transport NHS Staff

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter busses are being used to help get NHS frontline staff to hospitals in London, Watford Observer reports.

Tour busses, provided by Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden and Golden Tours, will be helping to transport healthcare workers, and will have strict social distancing rules on place – a great alternative to the London Underground, which has been reportedly busy since services were cut after lockdown.

Paul da Gama, chief people officer at West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“Our workforce has been depleted due to sickness or self-isolation and so it’s really important that those staff who are well but have transport issues can come back. They will have a warm welcome and will be able to practise social distancing.”

“Whilst we’re doing all we can to enable remote working, the reality is that there are still many colleagues who need to be at one of our hospitals to do their jobs. Plus, we are redeploying people into new roles and so we need more staff back on site to pitch in and support our brave and brilliant clinical colleagues.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden said:

“We couldn’t think of a better way to use the buses at this time. We are delighted to play a part in supporting our local NHS in its time of need.”

The service is free, running hourly between three trust sites, beginning just after 6am and running until 10:40pm.

We’re thankful to all healthcare workers in this time, and proud to be Potter fans hearing the news that our favorite tour is helping its local community.

If you know of any Potter-related good deeds in this crisis, please feel free to reach out and share your story at [email protected], we’d love to spread some Lumos and good news!