Want $1000 To Binge-Watch ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’?
Apr 15, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

EDsmart.org is looking for up to five fans to watch all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films in just three days. What’s more, they’re offering $1000 plus prizes to do it – we’re thinking our readers will likely want to apply!

EDsmart.org are looking for five candidates to get paid $1000 each, as well as up to $200 of Harry Potter swag. Claiming to be “trying to help flatten the economic curve” of COVID-19 for Harry Potter fans stuck at home with little work, EDSmart are hoping to cast some Lumos on the lives of fans.

The only catch is that they’re looking for candidates who are also active, outgoing social media personalities, as they’ll want you to be posting whilst binge-watching:

“The person we’re looking for is not only a Harry Potter fan, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who would be thrilled to live-tweet or live stream their Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts movie marathon experience while tagging @getedsmart and/or #getedsmart.

The only requirements are that you are 18 years old or older, eligible to work in the United States, and an active social media user.”

Here’s the list of everything you’ll receive:

– $1,000 from EDsmart.org!

– Harry Potter Marathon Survival Kit

– Every Harry Potter Blu-Ray movie for your collection (only for EDsmart’s top pick)

The deadline to apply is May 15, and sadly this is only open to those able to work in the United States. Read details here, and good luck, Potter fans!





