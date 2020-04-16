J.K. Rowling quietly buys her childhood home

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

I don’t know about you, but I grew up in a Victorian tenement that was later gut-renovated to turn it into ugly condos, without the charm, character, and original features I had loved about it as a child. I wouldn’t want to see it today as the destruction of the historic features breaks my heart. But perhaps you grew up in a house that is still intact, filled with warm memories and secret hiding places that you were sure only you knew about. If you could purchase it, would you do so? J.K. Rowling had that opportunity and decided that yes, she would buy her childhood home in Gloucestershire.

According to this BBC article, BBC producer Julian Mercer bought Church Cottage, on Coleford Road in Tutshill, from the Rowling family in 1995. J.K. Rowling had lived in Church Cottage, located near the River Severn, from ages eight to eighteen. The house was located within commuting distance of her mother’s job at the Wyedean School in Sedbury, which Rowling attended, and her father’s job at a Rolls Royce factory in Bristol. The library at Wyedean School has now been named after the author.

Various characters and settings from the books are thought to have been inspired by Rowling’s upbringing here, including Snape, Ron, and, of course, the Tutshill Tornadoes quidditch team.

Although this sale is just being reported now, it appears that Rowling purchased the property for £400,000 back in 2011, under the name of property company Caernarfon Lettings Ltd, with her husband, Neil Murray, named as director. It’s likely caught the attention of the news now due to renovation work currently taking place on the property.

We hope that it holds cherished memories for J.K. Rowling and that she and her family can enjoy this cozy looking cottage for many years to come.