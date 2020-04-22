See Your Costume Design in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’!
Apr 22, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

To celebrate the second anniversary of mobile RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, creators Jam City are offering fans the chance for fans to see their costume design in the game!

In a press release, Jam City revealed that the game has seen 35 billion minutes of gameplay, and other statistics on gameplay over the past two years: there have been 50 million Quidditch matches, 2.1 million OWL exams completed and 2 billion spells cast:

A special gift for game players will be available as a special second anniversary thank you: a digital onesie outfit, as well as Hogwarts House colored slippers. Each Common Room will also be decorated for a very special anniversary party, so get your outfits ready!

The costume design competition will begin April 25, and will see three finalists be chosen for fans to vote on one lucky winner to see their costume in the game from this Fall. The costumes will need to incorporate inspiration from all four Hogwarts Houses. Official contest rules will be announced via social media.

Join us in wishing a very happy second anniversary to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and let us know if you’ll be participating in the contest!

 





Finding Hogwarts
