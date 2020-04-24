Double Trouble? Double the Fun as James and Oliver Phelps Return to YouTube!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

The duo who solemnly swore they were up to no good are finally back with season two of the podcast Double Trouble. They returned to the official James and Oliver Phelps YouTube channel Wednesday after a two-year hiatus.

The twins debuted their first episode at the opening of Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Madrid back in 2018 under much different circumstances. Now, season two opened with the Phelps brothers joining followers, and each other, via Zoom from isolation. Oliver selected a tropical backdrop and sported a neat trim, while James opted for the interior of his home and hair reminiscent of Goblet of Fire days.

They acknowledged that continuing the podcast was originally postponed as they both got busier with individual projects. However, with the coronavirus quarantines in place, they have the time to come back to it, and fans are here for all the mischief. This time round, they are even inviting guests, featuring personal friend and Britain’s #1 women’s tennis star Jo Konta in the first episode.

Konta discussed her journey to success as a professional athlete, life on the road and competition, but the conversation really turned magical when she shared her passion for Harry Potter. She referred to her stop by Universal and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter after playing in a Miami tournament as the “best day of her life.”

She happily admitted to being a huge Potter fan, gushing, “I mean, to this day, I’ll watch the films every year in the October region where they stand to get cold, and it’s just that really cozy vibe.”

Konta added, “I grew up with it. I remember when the films came out, I was in Australia and I was, when the first came out, I must have been 10 or 11…and I remember when the last came out I was about 19 or so, something like that. So it was like, literally, my childhood, and so I keep reliving my childhood every year or so around October. I am just one of those people that wishes that it’s real.”

The trio went on to talk about the difficulties of growing up under a magnifying glass, the interactive wand experience and eating their way through quarantine. James then wrapped up the episode with three questions, which he hopes will be a recurring feature for guests of future podcasts. He queried:

Q1: What is your favorite song? A: “Sweetest Thing” by Van Morrison Q2: What is your favorite film? A: Harry Potter 1-8 Q3: Out of any TV show or film, what is your favorite quote from any kind of genre? A: “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.”

Watch the enjoyable and entertaining episode with special guest Jo Konta in its entirety below, and stay tuned for more details about season two!