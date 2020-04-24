Italian ‘Harry Potter’ Cover Artist Serena Riglietti Explains The Mice On Her ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ Cover! (Translated Interview With Fansite ‘Portkey’)

J.K. Rowling has been active once again on Twitter, and recently shared that she kept her copies of Harry Potter in her office, and loves seeing all the different editions and cover art. One edition in particular caught her eye: the Italian Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone cover art.

Rowling said the edition had always been her favorite for all its oddities and questions it raised, and when J.K. Rowling has questions, Potter fans look for answers!

This is the italian first book, first edition.

I screwed it up with a drop of coconut oil 😭 pic.twitter.com/3bDPpw4TXT — Needle ⚔️ (@aryastarkno) April 21, 2020

I've always loved that cover because it's so odd. Why the rat head? Why the giant rat in the headscarf? I never met the illustrator, so I still don't know. https://t.co/x4aeLU5xeL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 21, 2020

Of course, the first thing we did was reach out to the cover artist, Serena Riglietti. She had already agreed to interview with Italian fansite, Portus (a.k.a Portkey), however, both kindly agreed to allow us to post a translated version of the interview on The Leaky Cauldron – many thanks to Portus for being so gracious! (Find the original, FULL article here, in Italian and English!).

The interview with Portkey covers everything from Riglietti’s work on the Italian covers (and illustrations) of the Harry Potter series, and, if you read to the end, you’ll find the answer to Rowling’s questions: “Why the rat head? Why the giant rat in the headscarf?”!

On which of the covers was her favorite to illustrate, Riglietti told Portkey a personal story that inspired the cover:

The cover I’m most fond of is The Order of the Phoenix because I finished it on the day my son Francesco was born. Since we decided to have this interview, I like the idea of telling something about my world, which totally influences my work.

It was September 2nd, 2003, the hottest summer of the century until then; actually, the temperature had been around 40 degrees for months, and I was carrying my first baby. The night before the life-guards where I go to the sea had organized a fish dinner on the beach, to end the season and say goodbye; the air was yellow as were the wind, the sun-umbrellas, and people. I felt like I was living in a yellow-toned photograph. While waiting to sit at the table I went to the shore to put my feet in the water. At some point, something touched my feet, and the retiring wave left a very small plastic child on the sand in front of me. It was one of those figurines that are used at Christmas to represent the baby Jesus in the crib. I showed it to everyone, and we decided it was a sign: my baby would be born soon. The next morning I went to the studio, I had to finish the cover of an important book . The work was almost ready, and while I was deciding where to put the red, the punctum that marks the end of all my drawings, I was pondering on the fact that, in the end, the Arabian Phoenix does not have the exclusivity of its destiny; maybe it somehow affects everyone . I was pondering that the birth of a child coincides with the rebirth of a person, who becomes a parent from that day. Therefore, I decided to add the sentence that flows behind Harry ‘Refecta mea vivo mortis': Regenerated, I live my own death. I changed the sentence, removed the initial ‘r’, the ‘v’, and the last ‘is’ are hidden.

I wanted the sentence on the cover to find its extension even outside the book and I immediately imagined the reactions of the readers, which promptly took place. The cover was finished … just in time to realize that everything was about to happen; I packed it up and made a phone call to be escorted to the hospital, I also called the courier and told him to come and pick it up in the maternity ward.

Riglietti also discussed some of her illustrations in the books with Portkey, and shared her favourites:

One of my favorite moments in The Philosopher’s Stone is when Harry first sees his family in the Mirror of Erised, I found it very moving.

Instead, the illustration of that book that I love most is the first – the meeting between Dumbledore and McGonagall at Privet Drive, it was the beginning of everything, and perhaps this is the reason. Then Dudley with the pig tail … and Fluffy … but really, I liked to draw everything in the first book: I worked with my usual method, without anxiety and with a lot of creative freedom.