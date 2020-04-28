Accio Master Builders! LEGO Announces Six All-New Wizarding World Sets

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

LEGO and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the summer release of six magical new Harry Potter-themed sets for the master-building wizard and witch. On June 1, fans will be able to create and experience enchanting wizarding world adventures featuring favorite characters, creatures and scenes from across the eight film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s popular book series.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Room of Requirement

In the first delightfully-detailed set from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, experience the thrill of discovering the Room of Requirement and joining Dumbledore’s Army as they practice Defense Against the Dark Arts under Harry’s tutelage. Slide the door, and find Harry Potter hard at work alongside Luna Lovegood and Hermione Granger. They duel against an enchanted dummy and perfect the art of conjuring a corporeal Patronus. Hermione’s otter glides in ghostly blue across the floor while Luna’s rabbit hops and skips about the room. Fans will also note the LEGO board featuring Cedric Diggory’s picture and the original Order of the Phoenix. With this set you’ll soon be ready and inspired for battle as well!

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Astronomy Tower

The second set draws from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, taking builders back to the Astronomy Tower, Professor Horace Slughorn’s classroom and office and Professor Sprout’s greenhouse, from which Slughorn likes to pilfer ingredients growing among the mandrakes. Fans can also explore the Ravenclaw dorm and attend the Slug Club Christmas party. Luna, Hermione and Harry are dressed for the occasion, while Neville acts as server. Other fantastic accessories and figures include miniature hors d’oeuvres, wands, Hedwig, Draco Malfoy and broomstick, Horace Slughorn and Advanced Potions book and Ron Weasley and Lavender Brown.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter

Also inspired by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the third set takes builders deep into the Forbidden Forest. Beware of the dangers that lie therein, for fans will encounter armed centaurs and Hagrid’s half-brother Grawp. Though it is not an adventure for the faint-hearted, the opportunity to help Hermione and Harry trick the sickeningly-pink Professor Umbridge makes it entirely worth the risk. Potter fans will also have a lantern, chicken leg, bone and, of course, wands to aid in the subterfuge.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ 4 Privet Drive

The fourth set returns to earlier days of the series, exploring 4 Privet Drive and the story of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. A properly tousled Harry will encounter all manner of mischief and mayhem as Dobby the house elf attempts to keep him from returning to Hogwarts. Reenact the alarm and disbelief of Vernon, Petunia and Dudley Dursley when magic unexpectedly enters their home in the form of an enchanted floating pudding. Granted, Dobby’s plan gets Harry temporarily locked in his bedroom, but he later shows remorse and returns Harry’s confiscated letters. Then it is only a matter of time before Ron shows up in person to rescue Harry in his father’s enchanted blue Ford Anglia. Fans will delight to confound Uncle Vernon again and again in their effort to successfully return Harry to school where he belongs!

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hedwig™

(Available exclusively from Barnes and Noble in the US and many other retailers globally.)

The fifth entry in the latest LEGO collection is a stunning recreation of Hedwig, Harry’s snowy owl and faithful companion. The set is made all the more remarkable by virtue of its moving parts, the wings of the owl lifting and falling as if in weightless flight, operated by the simple motion of the hand crank.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Attack on The Burrow (Available exclusively from Target in the US and many other retailers globally.)

Last but by no means least, the sixth set also draws inspiration from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, enlisting fans to help defend the burrow against a harrowing attack by Bellatrix Lestrange and Fenrir Greyback. Join Harry, Ginny, Ron, Arthur and Molly Weasley and auror Nymphadora Tonks in putting out the encroaching flames to protect their home. The Burrow is featured in colorful detail, complete with shingles, stones and stained-glass windows.

The Burrow, and all of these gorgeous new sets, would be a wonderful addition to the collection of any Potter fan and master builder. And though they will not be available until June 1, they will be available to pre-order from April 30 at LEGO.com and selected retailers! So get ready to build and experience the wizarding world of Harry Potter again in a whole new way!