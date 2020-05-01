Fantastic Beasts at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe?

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

It’s a magical mystery: Three so-called “lands” have been revealed for Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. According to public records of recently filed permits, these three lands will be based on Nintendo, Universal Monsters, and How to Train Your Dragon (My personal favourite!!!). The park is expected to be designed with four lands around a central hub. So, the fourth land will be based on what theme???

We try to avoid reporting rumours, waiting until we can verify, but it’s no secret that speculation is riding high that the fourth land will be based on the Parisian magical world depicted in the second Fantastic Beasts film. Orlando ParkStop has made the following video detailing a possible plan for the park, as well as conceptual drawings of rides based on patents that Universal Orlando has secured in recent years.



The Fantastic Beasts-themed land is rumoured to be located in the back-right section of Epic Universe, with an outdoor entryway that will resemble the entrance to the magical Paris streets of Place Cachée in Crimes of Grindelwald, and a magical street scene akin to Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. There will likely be shops and cafes, with wand maker Cosme Acajor’s shop selling wands and the French equivalent of Madam Malkin’s selling Beauxbaton Academy’s uniforms. Candy, pets, cauldrons, books, and all of the other magical supplies a French student of magic would need for school should also be represented.

As noted in the video, one ride might take place inside the French Ministry of Magic or inside the LeStrange family mausoleum. The Ministry’s odd interlocking series of doors seems an ideal set-up for some sort of attraction. The main ride is rumoured to involve rounding up Newt’s escaped magical creatures in the streets of Paris, using interactive wands that are part of the ride. Personally, I’m a bit skeptical of this rumour as the main scene of rounding up escaped creatures took place in Muggle New York in the first film. Yes, he has a persistent problem with errant critters, especially the Nifflers, and, yes, there was a great escape from Circus Arcanus in Paris, so there was some creature-tracking in Paris, but part of the humour lies in the fact that Newt’s magical creatures are loose in the Muggle world, so magical Paris does not work quite as well as a back-drop for the round-up as Muggle New York. That’s my take anyway; it’s entirely possible that it will work just as well in magical Paris.

That all sounds really neat. It would be wonderful to walk around 1920s Paris (or New York, if they end up incorporating elements of that set, too) in the same way we can visit Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade. With the new theme park scheduled for completion within three years, it shouldn’t be very much longer before the lands and rides start to take shape and we will have confirmation of the fourth land’s concept. With theme parks closed and travel restricted, Epic Universe gives us something to look forward to in the not too distant future.