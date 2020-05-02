J.K. Rowling and Fans Commemorate ‘Battle of Hogwarts’ Anniversary
May 02, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

It’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts (and International Harry Potter Day), and, as tradition dictates, fans are coming together to remember their favorite characters, who played a part in Harry’s victory against Voldemort.

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see if J.K. Rowling would continue her tradition of apologizing for killing off a character and breaking hearts, however, she took to Twitter instead with an important message honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and an announcement that she was going to be donating £1 million to charity, dividing this between homelessness support charity, Crisis UK, and domestic violence support charity, Refuge UK:

We announced that we have launched a Harry Potter reread discussion group. Whether you have the time to reread, or just want to join the group to check in on discussion, we’d love to have you around! The reread begins May 4, and will end on Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s birthday – July 31. Join the group here, and use the hashtag #TLCReread to join in on Twitter!

Our friends at LeakyCon shared their gratitude for the lessons of the Wizarding World:

WizardingWorld.com shared some inspirational moments from the battle:

MuggleNet, as usual, posted a minute-by-minute account of the Battle of Hogwarts:

They were joined by fan page PotterWorldUK:

hiego Novais announced that he would be remembering moments from the battle not seen in the films:

Potterish also recalled the battle in a thread:

Gazette du Sorcier shared a fanfiction:

The Rowling Library reshared their 2018 issue of their magazine:

MuggleCast received a reply from J.K. Rowling re: Battle of Hogwarts – don’t forget Victoire Weasley-née-Delacour’s birthday!

Many fans have also shared commemorative thoughts:

Today, more than ever, we’re grateful to the Potter community, and grateful to have J.K. Rowling’s stories in our lives. We hope you’ll join our reread and join us in rediscovering our favourite moments from the books, and join us in raising our wands to those fallen in the battle, and, more importantly, those who have fallen in the current real-world battle with COVID-19.

 





