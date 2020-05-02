J.K. Rowling and Fans Commemorate ‘Battle of Hogwarts’ Anniversary

Posted by: Emma Pocock

It’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts (and International Harry Potter Day), and, as tradition dictates, fans are coming together to remember their favorite characters, who played a part in Harry’s victory against Voldemort.

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see if J.K. Rowling would continue her tradition of apologizing for killing off a character and breaking hearts, however, she took to Twitter instead with an important message honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and an announcement that she was going to be donating £1 million to charity, dividing this between homelessness support charity, Crisis UK, and domestic violence support charity, Refuge UK:

So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety. 2/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

and half of which will go to https://t.co/5QOSZy1xob, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown. 4/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

We announced that we have launched a Harry Potter reread discussion group. Whether you have the time to reread, or just want to join the group to check in on discussion, we’d love to have you around! The reread begins May 4, and will end on Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s birthday – July 31. Join the group here, and use the hashtag #TLCReread to join in on Twitter!

We're hosting a Harry Potter, (and Cursed Child / Fantastic Beasts) reread – ending July 31.⚡️ Join our #TLCReread Facebook group now – beginning May 4:https://t.co/wrvYeIjFJS #BattleOfHogwarts #InternationalHarryPotterDay pic.twitter.com/NUUIiHdbf6 — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) May 2, 2020

It's the 22nd anniversary of the #BattleOfHogwarts, and we're more thankful than ever for this online community❤️/* We're bringing together the community for a #HarryPotter reread – join us here: https://t.co/wb59HbibFr ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7MGv4EAm1z — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) May 2, 2020

Our friends at LeakyCon shared their gratitude for the lessons of the Wizarding World:

Today is the anniversary of the final battle. Feeling grateful for the lessons we’ve learned through fictional friends and heroes ❤️ #BattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/9ZTniBk46E — LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) May 2, 2020

WizardingWorld.com shared some inspirational moments from the battle:

'Man the boundaries, protect us, do your duty to our school!' – Here are some of the most inspirational moments from the Battle of Hogwarts. https://t.co/h56HAgXSfH — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 2, 2020

MuggleNet, as usual, posted a minute-by-minute account of the Battle of Hogwarts:

Voldemort’s Killing Curse is countered by Harry’s Disarming Charm. “Voldemort was dead, killed by his own rebounding curse, and Harry stood with two wands in his hand, staring down at his enemy’s shell.” #BattleOfHogwarts (#PotterArt by https://t.co/IKshEKMyUp) pic.twitter.com/i1k337w95k — MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 (@MuggleNet) May 2, 2020

They were joined by fan page PotterWorldUK:

2 May 1998: The Battle of Hogwarts begins at around midnight.#22YearsBattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/Z1QvOPKSjK — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) May 1, 2020

hiego Novais announced that he would be remembering moments from the battle not seen in the films:

Hoje vou fazer uma thread no Twitter com momentos que não estiveram nos filmes de Harry Potter sobre a Batalha de Hogwarts e que foram incríveis nos livros. Um aquecimento pra live que vai rolar com o @submarino de noite! — Thiego Novais (@thiegonovais) May 2, 2020

Potterish also recalled the battle in a thread:

Hoje completa-se 22 anos da Batalha de Hogwarts, uma das maiores que o Mundo Bruxo já viu. E para honrar o legado dos que lutaram para restabelecer a paz, a gente relembra tudo o que aconteceu de acordo com o livro Relíquias da Morte. Se liga na thread! #22YearsBattleOfHogwarts pic.twitter.com/E4MEJfcj7a — Potterish (@potterish) May 2, 2020

Gazette du Sorcier shared a fanfiction:

En cet anniversaire de la Bataille de #Poudlard, on vous propose de (re)découvrir les événements qui ont suivi jusqu'à l'épilogue! La fanfiction #HarryPotter 7 3/4 retrace l'histoire de la reconstruction en s'appuyant sur les déclarations de @jk_rowling 👇https://t.co/v7pGtigjB6 — Gazette du Sorcier (@GazetteSorcier) May 2, 2020

The Rowling Library reshared their 2018 issue of their magazine:

Another aniversary of The Battle of Hogwarts. To "celebrate" it, you can read our commemorative issue of The Rowling Library Magazine from 2018. Get it for free here 👉https://t.co/3KpcX5nccz pic.twitter.com/3WmzgSZeke — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) May 2, 2020

MuggleCast received a reply from J.K. Rowling re: Battle of Hogwarts – don’t forget Victoire Weasley-née-Delacour’s birthday!

Also Victoire Weasley-née- Delacour’s birthday, but that gets overshadowed. I feel bad for her. The wizarding equivalent of being born on Christmas Day and christened Holly. https://t.co/Fe15BimuKx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 1, 2020

Many fans have also shared commemorative thoughts:

today’s the 22nd anniversary of the battle of hogwarts, let that sink in pic.twitter.com/THThUe5NZd — alice (@grangershug) May 1, 2020

May 2, 1998 | Battle of Hogwarts We raise our wands to those

Who have fallen pic.twitter.com/EnoWaJOgAx — Sunset (@grangersunset) May 1, 2020

In Battle of Hogwarts Colin rebelled against orders to stay safe and snuck back into the castle, standing, one last time, by Harry Potter’s side. And it was there that he died. In a world where Harry was hounded by hordes who knew him only for his history, Colin liked him for him pic.twitter.com/K9v2tSqFGi — Sunset (@grangersunset) May 2, 2020

Today, more than ever, we’re grateful to the Potter community, and grateful to have J.K. Rowling’s stories in our lives. We hope you’ll join our reread and join us in rediscovering our favourite moments from the books, and join us in raising our wands to those fallen in the battle, and, more importantly, those who have fallen in the current real-world battle with COVID-19.