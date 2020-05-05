BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Noma Dumezweni & More Read from ‘Harry Potter’ For ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Initiative
May 05, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

As part of the Harry Potter at Home collection of free initiatives for Harry Potter fans, stars from the Wizarding World and beyond have gathered to read from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, including Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, and Cursed Child‘s Noma Dumezweni.

Starting from today, running until the summer, “some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music and sport will read all 17 chapters“.

That’s right, together, all these readings will compile the entire first Harry Potter book, totally free!

Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are amongst the cast of narrators, with “more surprises and special appearances from across the Wizarding World and beyond to come”.

The first reading to be released is The Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe reading the very first chapter of Philosopher’s Stone. Watch it over at the Harry Potter at Home Hub! 

image002





Harry Potter Archive

Harry Potter Essays

Scribbulus Issue 28
Finding Hogwarts
