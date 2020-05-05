BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Noma Dumezweni & More Read from ‘Harry Potter’ For ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Initiative

Posted by: Emma Pocock

As part of the Harry Potter at Home collection of free initiatives for Harry Potter fans, stars from the Wizarding World and beyond have gathered to read from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, including Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, and Cursed Child‘s Noma Dumezweni.

Starting from today, running until the summer, “some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music and sport will read all 17 chapters“.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing. #HarryPotterAtHome https://t.co/fnstkYdPnj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2020

That’s right, together, all these readings will compile the entire first Harry Potter book, totally free!

Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are amongst the cast of narrators, with “more surprises and special appearances from across the Wizarding World and beyond to come”.

The first reading to be released is The Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe reading the very first chapter of Philosopher’s Stone. Watch it over at the Harry Potter at Home Hub!